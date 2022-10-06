"Don't mess up, don't get canceled" - Michael Chandler claims Dana White keeps UFC way more lenient than NFL and other sports organizations

Michael Chandler recently shed light on how Dana White and the UFC managed to build an empire that warrants unequivocal rights for the fighters to speak straight from the shoulder.

Unlike athletes from other sports organizations who have been canceled in the past for polarizing statements or political stances, the UFC has been tolerant towards its fighters who happen to be individual contractors.

Dana White refused to censor Colby Covington in sensitive times when he blasted Tyron Woodley for wearing the ’Black Lives Matter' T-shirt, proving yet again that the organization stands by its fighters' civil liberty.

Watch full video: "Black Lives Matter is a complete sham. It's a joke. They're taking people that are complete terrorists. These are bad people… [Tyron Woodley] is a communist. He's a Marxist. He hates America." - @ColbyCovMMA Watch full video: youtu.be/cGt3eAOXNhA "Black Lives Matter is a complete sham. It's a joke. They're taking people that are complete terrorists. These are bad people… [Tyron Woodley] is a communist. He's a Marxist. He hates America." - @ColbyCovMMAWatch full video: youtu.be/cGt3eAOXNhA https://t.co/F6ze1zGJZG

During his appearance on the PBD podcast hosted by Patrick Bet-David, Michael Chandler shed light on how Dana White keeps the UFC way more lenient than the NFL and other sports organizations:

"The protocol is don't mess up, don't get canceled. There have been guys that have said certain things and gotten in trouble for what they have said. But they were out of line."

Chandler added that contrary to other major sports organizations, Dana White does not force symbolic gestures to support a cause on the fighters:

"I think you look at the NFL and you see the things that are printed in the end zones and you see them wearing things on their helmets. There's a certain pressure to like, 'If I just want it to be blank, do I get looked down upon?' I mean, Dana would never do that."

Catch the video below:

Michael Chandler sheds light on the biggest difference between the UFC and Bellator

It was reported in August 2020 that three-time Bellator lightweight champion Michael Chandler was officially a free agent following his victory over Benson Henderson at Bellator 243.

A month later, it was announced that Chandler had signed with the UFC and served as a backup for the lightweight title unification bout between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

Within his four appearances for the organization, Michael Chandler has delivered some exceptionally thrilling moments, be it his barn burner against Gaethje or the spectacular front-kick knockout of Tony Ferguson.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM Michael Chandler just sent Tony Ferguson to the SHADOW REALM https://t.co/8r3b9JMPqC

The move to the UFC has evidently elevated Chandler to the peak of his popularity. Speaking about the difference between the UFC and Bellator in a recent appearance on the PBD podcast, Michael Chandler stated:

"I think it's two part [the difference between UFC and Bellator]. The promotional side of things, it is night and day. The UFC has a ton of employees... It is run like a finely tuned Fortune 500 company. And from the promotional side of things, people just care so much more about the UFC. They've been around for so much longer. They are a world wide leader in mixed martial arts by a long shot."

Check out the full episode below:

