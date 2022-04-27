"Officially a senior citizen in MMA" - Michael Chandler reveals athletic commission tested his heart alongside 70-year-olds

Michael Chandler claims he is officially a senior citizen in MMA as he had to appear for a "Stress Test" alongside seventy-year-olds. The thirty-six-year-old revealed that the Arizona State Boxing and Mixed Martial Arts Commission required him to undergo the test to check his heart condition.

'Iron' wasn't too happy with the requirement initially as he was forced to skip practice and perform variations on the treadmill until the doctors were satisfied. However, Chandler acknowledged that we must sometimes have to do things that are imperative so that we can successfully pursue our main goals without any worries.

The former interim lightweight title challenger said on Instagram:

"Well boys and girls, I am officially a senior citizen in mixed martial arts. At the age of thirty-six, the Arizona Athletic Commission says that you must undergo a stress test to make sure that your ticker is still ticking at the age of thirty-six. I had to put electrodes all over me, I had to get an EKG, I had to do an ecogram, I had to get on a treadmill, had to skip practice first of all...Walk on that inclined jogger, then inclined run for as long as they wanted me to to make sure my ticker was ticking. This, I had to go into a clinic with seventy-plus year old, men and women, who probably don't have that great a ticker. When I'm talking about the ticker, I'm talking about the heart."

Michael Chandler claims Tony Ferguson is a "scary man"

Michael Chandler is scheduled to fight Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. While both Ferguson and Chandler are coming off losses, 'El Cucuy' has not looked his best over a three-fight skid.

Many believe that Ferguson's shaky fundamentals, which were previously overshadowed by his chaotic style, have been exposed in his most recent outings.

However, Chandler is not counting out the former interim lightweight champion. 'Iron' in fact accepted that he is a little scared going into UFC 274 because of the craziness that Ferguson brings to the table. The 36-year old said in an interview with MMA Fighting:

“It’s a fight that scares me a little bit because Tony’s a little bit crazy but those are the guys I want to fight. He’s a scary, scary man. He doesn’t really have an off switch. Even Justin Gaethje couldn’t really shut the switch off. He was still conscious, he was still moving. Tony Ferguson is just that dude.”

