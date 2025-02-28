Michael Chandler claps back at Dustin Poirier's "fake" and "cheater" comments, says he lives "rent free in his head"

Michael Chandler recently clapped back at Dustin Poirier's latest comments about him and whether he has any animosity with his former foe. Chandler noted that he's not too concerned by what Poirier thinks of him and doesn't dwell on whether he has a positive view of him.

Poirier took aim at the former Bellator lightweight champion during an appearance on Outta Pocket with RGIII, where he blasted him for being fake and a cheater inside the octagon. The 36-year-old didn't have a positive opinion as he brought up how Chandler's demeanor changed when he joined the UFC and the tactics he used during their bout.

While speaking to Zach Gelb, 'Iron' shared his thoughts on 'The Diamond' not being too fond of him and putting him on blast about their fight. Chandler mentioned that he doesn't concern himself with Poirier's opinion of him and noted that it's normal to be despised:

"I don't [respond]. I don't and you know, I don't lose a wink of sleep thinking about Dustin Poirier and how he thinks about me. Unfortunately, obviously I live rent free in his head and he does lose sleep over me. So, I don't think about him. When you ask, 'What do you think about it?' I don't. So, yeah, man, it's no big deal. We'll keep on moving on. Not everybody's going to like you and that's just fine by me."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Michael Chandler is open to rematch with Dustin Poirier

Michael Chandler also said that he'd be open to a rematch with Dustin Poirier should the Louisiana native want him to be his final opponent.

During the aforementioned clip, Chandler mentioned that he'll be in attendance for Poirier's final bout regardless of if he's fighting him but expressed interest in a rematch should he defeat Paddy Pimblett and make it out unscathed:

"I would definitely welcome me being Dustin's retirement fight. I mean, he's a legend and I say that because he's a legend. It's not like I want to get back the loss or it's not because I have any kind of animosity....Either way, I'm coming to the fight, I'm going to be there for his retirement fight out of respect. But, I wouldn't mind stepping in the octagon with him, we'll see."

Check out Dustin Poirier's reaction to submitting Michael Chandler at UFC 281 below:

