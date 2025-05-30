Michael Chandler comes clean on Paddy Pimblett loss at UFC 314, shares update on return timeline: "Paddy fights long"

Michael Chandler has finally addressed his UFC 314 TKO loss to Paddy Pimblett in Miami. The veteran lightweight admitted he struggled to find rhythm and range but also credited Pimblett’s ability to control distance.

Pimblett executed a sharp game plan and outclassed the former Bellator champion in every department. The UK MMA star earned his seventh straight UFC victory and solidified his place in the lightweight top 10.

Chandler entered the bout dealing with a lingering knee injury but chose to push forward with training and accept the fight. He believes that the decision may have been rushed, but he has no regrets about stepping into the octagon.

Speaking about the fight in a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler said:

“I feel like I couldn’t get my rhythm. I couldn’t get my range. Paddy fights long, he fights with his chin way up in the air, and he’s pretty far away from you. Throws a lot of kicks to keep the distance, and I felt like I was just kind of getting settled in and obviously, took the knee to the face, and then got taken down, and that was the end of it. It’s one of those deals where you learn. Hat’s off to Paddy, he had a great gameplan, went out there and got the win.”

He added:

“I was coming off a knee injury that I needed to get some rehab on and some physical therapy and all that stuff. It started feeling better, and I’m the kind of guy where I’d rather just go than sit around and wait, you know? Maybe that was the wrong decision, but I was moving around well in the training camp...The decision to take the fight pretty early was my decision and my decision alone.”

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below:

Michael Chandler breaks down the shifting landscape of the lightweight division

Michael Chandler isn’t surprised by the shake-up at lightweight following Islam Makhachev’s move to welterweight. With the title now vacant, Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria are set to battle for the undisputed crown.

Chandler acknowledged the fast-changing landscape of the division with the arrival of Topuria and Max Holloway, Dustin Poirier’s likely retirement, and the continued presence of names like Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

Speaking in the aforementioned interview with MMA Junkie, Chandler said:

"I'm not surprised at all the craziness that's happening. I'm happy Ilia came up to 155, I'm happy Max is at 155. You got Poirier leaving the sport here in the next six weeks or whatever it is, which is crazy. You got Gaethje, you got Paddy... There’s a bunch of different stuff going on. So I'll be caged for that fight to watch it, and we'll see how it plays out."

