Michael Chandler details how he plans to 'break' Justin Gaethje at UFC 268; calls their fight "people's main event"

Michael Chandler is just a day away from his high-voltage clash against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. The two explosive lightweights will kick off the stacked main card.

A win for either of the two will likely land them a second chance at UFC lightweight gold.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, Michael Chandler referred to his fight against Justin Gaethje as 'The People's Main Event' and went on to detail exactly how he planned on breaking 'The Highlight':

"This is widely regarded by a lot of people as 'The People's Main Event'. You got two world title fights, a phenomenal co-main event, a phenomenal main event... This is a fight for the fans that everyone wants to see. So, who are we to let them down?"

Chandler seems to have the blueprint figured out for the fight against Gaethje. He has promised to go in for big strikes early and often, knowing full well Gaethje will likely do the same.

The former Bellator lightweight champion also acknowledged the sheer magnitude of the fight. He discussed his excitement for the bout and his belief that he will defeat 'The Highlight' and challenge for the lightweight title again soon after.

'Iron Mike' predicted a knockout win, before going on to shower heaps of praise on Gaethje, acknowledging his respect for his foe.

Michael Chandler has a piece of advice for Justin Gaethje

Michael Chandler is someone who is very respectful towards his opponents. Rarely do expletives come out of the Missouri Tigers alum's lips.

Also known for always seeing the positive side of things, Chandler had a piece of advice for Gaethje ahead of their fight:

"Just show up healthy, and show up with your best foot forward. Be the best Justin Gaethje we've ever seen."

Michael Chandler is coming off a TKO loss against Charles Oliveira at UFC 262. Gaethje, meanwhile, last fought the legendary Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 254, succumbing to a second-round submission loss to the Dagestani.

The two will now square off in front of a packed Madison Square Garden on the 6th of November, 2021.

