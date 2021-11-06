Islam Makhachev responds after Dana White appears to deny him the lightweight title shot

Islam Makhachev has responded after UFC president Dana White said the winner of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler on Saturday will receive the next lightweight title shot.

After his submission victory over Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi last weekend, Makhachev told MMA legend Daniel Cormier during the post-fight octagon interview that he deserved the next title shot in the 155-pound division.

However, White doesn't think the same way. During the UFC 268 press conference on Thursday, he pointed out that Gaethje is ranked No.2 among lightweights and Chandler is No.5 so whoever comes out on top this weekend will be the next No.1 contender.

Islam Makhachev took to Twitter to express his disappointment with White's statement. He brought up how both 'The Highlight' and 'Iron' lost their last title bouts only a few months ago.

"Both been there last fight, both got finished… keep talking @ufc," said Makhachev.

Here's Islam Makhachev's most recent tweet:

Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler will open the main card at UFC 268 in New York City this weekend. Their encounter will take place inside the historic Madison Square Garden.

Gaethje (22-3) was last seen unsuccessfully challenging Khabib Nurmagomedov in a unification bout at UFC 254 in October 2020. He lost the lightweight contest via submission in the second round.

Meanwhile, former three-time Bellator 155-pound titleholder Chandler (22-6) was knocked out by Charles Oliveira in a clash for the vacant belt at UFC 262 in May this year.

Islam Makhachev has only one victory against a top-10 lightweight contender in the UFC

Islam Makhachev may be ranked No.4 in the UFC lightweight division. But he has defeated just one top-10 contender — Hooker, who moved from No.6 to No.8 following the UFC 267 loss on Fight Island.

Makhachev (21-1) is currently on a nine-fight winning streak in the UFC since being knocked out by Adriano Martins in just 106 seconds at UFC 192 in October 2015.

He might need at least one top-five contender victory to seal a title shot. No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush is currently without a fight, while lightweight champion Oliveira will defend his belt against No.1 contender Dustin Poirier in December.

Either Dariush or the loser of next month's title fight could be a possible opponent for Islam Makhachev.

Edited by Genci Papraniku