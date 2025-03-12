Michael Chandler delivers surprising take on "salty" Dustin Poirier’s MMA legacy

Michael Chandler and Dustin Poirier are not exactly friends. The pair hold one another's fighting ability in high regard, but on the personal front, it's unlikely that they will ever send each other Christmas cards.

Chandler is currently preparing to fight Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314 on April 12. Several weeks ago, while predicting the fight, Poirier picked 'Iron' has the winner of the matchup. The former interim lightweight champion's prediction was surprising given his known feelings about Chandler.

Ahead of the 38-year-old's upcoming clash with 'The Baddy', he was interviewed by Shakiel Mahjouri. With Poirier having declared that his next fight will be the last of his incredible career, Mahjouri asked Chandler to share his thoughts on the legacy of 'The Diamond'.

He said:

"He's an absolute legend. He's a guy who really grew up inside the UFC. A guy who has earned his stripes. His hashtag, 'Paid in Full', he really has paid in full for everything that he's accomplished... If you're not a Dustin Poirier fan inside of the octagon - I think there's a decent amount of people who don't like the way that he talks or the way he talks trash about people or how he gets salty about things outside of the octagon - but inside the confines of competition, when that cage door closes, you should buy the pay-per-view when Poirier's on the card... That's his legacy."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (4:05):

Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier calling him "fake"

Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler went to war at UFC 281, with the build-up to their clash filled with fiery exchanges. The Louisiana native took issue with the false persona adopted by Chandler depending on where he found himself.

'The Diamond' made it clear before their clash that he believed his upcoming opponent was two-faced. He has continued to share that sentiment when asked about Chandler.

During a recent interview with Zach Gelb, 'Iron' was informed of Poirier's recent comments. Chandler responded by saying:

"I don't lose a wink of sleep thinking about Dustin Poirier and how he thinks about me. Unfortunately, obviously I live rent free in his head and he does lose sleep over me... We'll keep on moving on. Not everybody's going to like you and that's just fine by me."

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (7:45):

