"Scott Coker does take growing Bellator seriously, but not as seriously as Dana" - Michael Chandler details the differences between UFC President Dana White and Bellator boss Scott Coker

Michael Chandler recently compared Dana White and Scott Coker based on his experience.

Chandler is one of the few examples of a fighter who has fought for the UFC and Bellator in their prime. ‘Iron’ is a former Bellator champion and current UFC superstar, so he knows the ins and outs of both promotions.

During an interview on the PBD podcast with Patrick Bet-David, Chandler opened up about the difference between White and Coker:

"Dana [White] is on a different level when it comes to the celebrity. Dana is a huge, huge name. When he speaks, people listen. When he speaks, it is mixed martial arts, because he's been doing it for so much longer. Dana is a little bit more brash. Scott's a little bit more reserved.

There's pros and cons to both of those from a media and PR perspective... Scott Coker does take growing Bellator seriously, but not as seriously as Dana. I think Dana eats, sleeps, and breathes it... The UFC is Dana White, and Dana White is the UFC."

Other than the difference between White and Coker’s personalities, another significant reason for UFC outperforming Bellator is being founded earlier. UFC 1 debuted in 1993, and Dana White purchased the promotion along with the Fertitta brothers in 2001. Bellator was founded in 2008 and was purchased by Viacom media in 2011.

Michael Chandler believes Dana White wants the UFC to be bigger than the NFL and MLB

The UFC has grown rapidly since partnering with ESPN and since the pandemic. There seem to be new fans almost every week, but can the UFC ever surpass other major sports leagues like the NFL and MLB?

During the same interview, Michael Chandler had this to say about White’s mentality to grow the UFC:

"Dana wants to be bigger than the NFL. He wants to be bigger than the MLB. He's decades behind, obviously. He hasn't told me that, but you feel it. That's the kind of mentality you want in your boss."

It’s not impossible for the UFC to someday outgrow the NFL and the MLB. Although other sports leagues have a significant headstart and are rooted in American culture, the diversity of fighters from different countries quickly shortened the gap. Add to that the fact that MMA is one of, if not the fastest-growing sport in the world today. Only time will tell how much the UFC, other promotions, and the sport of mixed martial arts will grow in the coming years.

