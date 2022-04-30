"That would be a huge fight" - Michael Chandler discusses possibility of a matchup with Max Holloway

Former UFC lightweight title challenger Michael Chandler recently discussed the possibility of fighting featherweight contender Max Holloway.

While appearing in a recent interview with Morning Kombat's Brian Campbell, Chandler discussed fighters he would be interested in taking on post-his outing against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274. 'Iron' stated that he would like to fight welterweight contenders like Jorge Masvidal and Dustin Poirier.

Campbell asked if the three-time Bellator champion would be interested in fighting 145lbers like Max Holloway. The 36-year-old responded:

"Max Holloway? Yeah. I mean, it's hard because I would never ever say anybody's name who is lighter than me. I would say, guys who are heavier than me but lighter than me... But that would be a huge fight. "

Check out Michael Chandler discussing his future prospects in the video below:

Michael Chandler discusses gameplan for his UFC 274 matchup against Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler appears to be gearing up for an all-out brawl with Tony Ferguson in their upcoming match. The lightweight contender recently said that he is ready to outclass his opponent by any means necessary.

In the same interview, Chandler discussed his gameplan against 'El Cucuy', saying:

"I've shown shades of a smart and sharp, composed and confident veteran and I think you'll see that next Saturday, May 7... It'll definitely be strategic. I think I outclass him [Tony Ferguson] in all facets of mixed martial arts. That's my personal opinion... My confidence in my skillset, my confidence in my preparation is second to none and I think we go out there and touch gloves and I go out there and look for a finish but in a calculated manner. If the leather starts flying, we'll enjoy that as well."

Chandler is set to face former lightweight interim champion Ferguson in a highly-anticipated matchup at UFC 274. The event is set to take place on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Chandler is currently on a two-fight losing streak. His only victory in the octagon came against Dan Hooker at UFC 257. With only one win in the UFC, it will be interesting to see if the former Bellator champion can take advantage of this opportunity to get back to winning ways in the promotion.

