Michael Chandler drops hilarious two-word reply to Conor McGregor's latest training post

Conor McGregor recently posted a picture of himself practicing his kicks, but Michael Chandler was not impressed with it. The American jumped into the Irishman's mentions on social media and dropped a hilarious two-word reaction to his post.

McGregor and Chandler are opposing coaches in the ongoing season of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF). After the show concludes, the two men are expected to fight each other in the octagon. However, McGregor's absence from the USADA testing pool is a hurdle the promotion has yet to jump.

McGregor took to Twitter to share a training picture of himself throwing a high kick at his sparring partner. With the hype of his highly-anticipated return to action, 'The Notorious' certainly grabs eyeballs with such social media posts.

While many praised McGregor's post, Chandler wasn't impressed and seemingly pointed out how outdated the Irishman's training was. Possibly highlighting the fact that McGregor's last victory as a lightweight was against Eddie Alvarez in 2016, he reacted to the post with a two-word comment, saying:

"Circa: 2016."

Meanwhile, fans have been holding their breath for an official indication that a fight between McGregor and Chandler is indeed in the works.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler: 'Iron' on being optimistic about facing 'The Notorious' soon

Despite a widespread belief that Conor McGregor has been led on about a big-money fight against Conor McGregor this year, 'Iron' remains optimistic.

In a recent interview with Daniel Cormier, Chandler spoke about his highly-anticipated throwdown against McGregor. He claimed that he's confident about the fight materializing within the next six months and said:

"There's talks going on and happening basically every single day. I think Conor's coming back. I don't think he wants to stain his legacy... Supposedly there was a countdown with USADA, six months, and all that other stuff..."

He continued:

"Have there been exemptions before?... I do believe I fight Conor within the next six months and it's going to be one of the biggest pay-per-views that we have ever seen."

Daniel Cormier @dc_mma Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 Today I checked in with @mikechandlermma and we spoke the Mcgregor fight. Islams assessment of the division and so much more. We go live at the top of the hour 5eastern/2 pacific. Let’s go. youtu.be/Kf-TIqytJL4 https://t.co/rxFEE4UmfP

Accroding to reports, if Conor McGregor wanted to compete in the UFC this year, his deadline to submit his samples was June 16. With McGregor missing his deadline and still absent from the USADA testing pool, his mandatory six-month drug testing period may extend his hiatus to 2024.

