"Nobody can emulate Tony Ferguson" - Michael Chandler explains why "certified lunatic" Tony Ferguson is tough puzzle to solve

Michael Chandler believes Tony Ferguson is one of a kind in MMA considering his his unorthodox skillset. According to Chandler, 'El Cucuy' is a tougher puzzle to solve than his former opponent, Justin Gaethje, who he claims was somewhat predictable.

While 'Iron' believes Ferguson's certified lunaticism makes him a tough puzzle to solve, he also acknowledged that 'El Cucuy's' style of fighting is what keeps fans on the edge of their seats

The former lightweight title contender claimed to have trained with the best camps in the world but admitted that he was unable to find anyone who could emulate Ferguson. Chandler recently said on The DC&RC Show:

"Justin Gaethje was somewhat predictable, we knew that he was gonna go out there and throw those punches and throw those leg kicks like we've seen Justin Gathje do for the last decade. [Tony] Ferguson on the other hand, I think, is a tougher puzzle to solve. You never know what Ferguson is gonna do. The man is a certified lunatic inside the cage and we love him because of it... I think I trained at the best gym in the world with the best coaches in the world but none of my training partners can emulate Ferguson. Nobody can emulate Tony Ferguson, he is a certified one-of-one talent in mixed martial arts."

Watch Chandler weigh-in on his upcoming opponent below:

Sean O'Malley on Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson are scheduled to clash at UFC 274 on May 7 at the Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. Chandler scored an impressive knockout win over Dan Hooker in his UFC debut which immediately propelled him to an interim lightweight title shot against Charles Oliveira.

'Iron' went onto lose the fight via a second-round knockout before dropping a close decision against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268. The showdown ended up being an absolute war and has been deemed by many to be a Fight of the Year candidate.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson went on a magnificent twelve-fight win streak since 2013 which came to an end following a failed interim title bid against Justin Gaethje. 'El Cucuy' would go on to drop consecutive decisions against Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush, with many believing that he isn't the same fighter since the devastating loss against Gaethje.

UFC superstar Sean O'Malley sees a straightforward knockout win for Chandler against Ferguson at UFC 274. While 'Suga' can't point out the specifics of his prediction, he sees 'Iron' knockout out 'El Cucuy'.

The 27-year old said on The BrOMalley Show:

"I'd just call an early prediction, Michael Chandler KO. That's just how I see that. I don't know why, for whatever reason I think Michael Chandler KOs Tony Ferguson."

Watch O'Malley predict Chandler vs. Ferguson below:

