Michael Chandler explains what 'See you at the top' catchphrase means to him

Michael Chandler has taken the saying 'See you at the top' and made it into his trademark catchphrase.

The lightweight sensation has been saying the phrase for a while now. Fans who have been following him since his Bellator days have probably heard him use the phrase quite a few times. In the UFC, he was first heard saying 'See you at the top' after winning his promotional debut against Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Following a dominating first-round knockout victory, Michael Chandler announced himself to be the 'new king in the lightweight division' in an explosive promo, throwing challenges at Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Dustin Poirier.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Michael Chandler revealed what the catchphrase 'See you at the top' means for him. He also revealed from where he was inspired to use it as a motto:

"I love it, man. I have been saying it ever since I discovered the great late Zig Ziglar, who wrote a book called See You at the Top, one of the greatest motivational speakers and motivators and communicators of all time - just to carry on his legacy. I love to say it. It's also very sentimental to me, because this weekend, I believe I get to the top. But it's really about seeing you there. I want to take everybody with me. Build this community, build this platform, have a great time, and touch as many people as I can on the way," Michael Chandler said.

Michael Chandler got his hands on the book around a decade ago in a library when walking through a city. He came across it accidentally, but the book clearly left a deep impact on his mind:

"So many life principles Zig Ziglar taught and his words are just as true today as they were back in the 70s."

Incidentally, Hilary Hinton 'Zig' Ziglar was also the mentor of Chandler's mentor, Chris Patterson.

Michael Chandler on Khabib Nurmagomedov: He becomes 29 and Chandler

Michael Chandler is all set to fight Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight belt this Saturday at UFC 262 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. If he could choose, Michael Chandler would have liked to beat former champion Khabib Nurmagomedov for the belt.

'Iron' Mike Chandler is positive that he would have been the one to hand 'The Eagle' his first octagon defeat:

"So, of course as an athlete, Khabib is the guy I wanted to dethrone. I truly believe that if he ever comes back, he becomes 29 and Chandler. He is going to be looking for 30-0, but he becomes 29 and Chandler," 'Iron' Mike stated.

However, he clarified that he understands the nature of the sport and would consider himself the undisputed champion if he goes through Charles Oliveira this weekend.

