Michael Chandler fires off hilarious jab at Paddy Pimblett’s weight struggles for UFC 314 clash

Ahead of their clash at UFC 314 on April 12, Michael Chandler poked fun at his English opponent, Paddy Pimblett, who is known to have wild off-season eating habits.'The Baddy' even leaned into it by uploading videos of himself eating large amounts of food.

Ad

Chandler uploaded an edited version of the "Fat Boo Boo Dog" video, with the fat dog's head replaced with Pimblett's and the skinnier one his. Judging from his caption, however, it seems the video was made by a fan and 'Iron' merely uploaded it because he found it funny:

"Y’all are mean. Paddy has cleaned up his diet and doesn’t get as fat a Boo Boo anymore. See you at #ufc314"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Despite Pimblett's crazy eating habits outside of his fight camp, he's never missed weight in any of his UFC fights.

MMA coach compares Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett to Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier

With a five-round co-main event bout between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett looming close, fans and fighters alike are giving their two cents on who will get his hand raised at UFC 314.

Ad

To veteran MMA coach and AKA founder Javier Mendez, this upcoming clash reminds him of when one of his fighters, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev, fought Dustin Poirier last year. In a recent episode of Javier & Mo Show on YouTube, the AKA head honcho explained why he sees this similarity and who he sees winning the bout:

"I'm going to say, might favor Paddy [Pimblett] a little bit because he's on a roll you know and Michael [Chandler] has to, you know, do or die, you know, like what Dustin [Poirier] did with Islam [Makhachev], you know. He gave it his best and man that was a hell of a fight... So that could be the same scenario here too. So you could see the best Michael we've ever seen."

Ad

Check out Javier Mendez's comments here (27:14):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 10-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.