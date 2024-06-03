Michael Chandler hails Islam Makhachev for showing grit in an otherwise "adversity-less" run at lightweight: "He has that dog in him"

Islam Makhachev retained the lightweight title with a fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier at UFC 302. Michael Chandler, who is set to headline UFC 303 later this month when he faces Conor McGregor, praised the lightweight champion for showing versatility and grit.

The No.6-ranked lightweight took to X on Sunday afternoon, stating:

"Last night @MAKHACHEVMMA showed a lot of versatility and grit in an otherwise adversity-less run thus far. Good to see him tested by one of the best to ever do it, bloodied up and proving he has that dog in him. Stellar championship performance. See you, sooner or later. #ufc302"

Chandler previously claimed that he believed Makhachev's kryptonite was a dogfight. While 'Iron' appears to be angling for a lightweight title opportunity, he will likely need to defeat McGregor and pick up at least one more win to earn serious consideration.

Meanwhile, Makhachev's victory over Poirier marked his third title defense, and first against a lightweight opponent, since capturing the lightweight belt when he defeated Charles Oliveira via second-round submission at UFC 280 in October 2022. He is now tied with Khabib Nurmagomedov, Benson Henderson, and B.J. Penn for the most title defenses in division history.

Charles Oliveira does not believe it's possible for Arman Tsarukyan to defeat Islam Makhachev

Charles Oliveira has shared the octagon with both Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan. Following the lightweight champion retaining his title with a fifth-round submission victory over Dustin Poirier, 'Ahalkalakets' appears to be next in line to receive a title opportunity.

Speaking to Guilherme Cruz of MMA Fighting, 'do Bronx' claimed that he believes Makhachev will defeat Tsarukyan, stating:

"Arman is a guy that takes you down and holds you there the entire time. No way. It’s not a fight he can win. Of course, I’ve just said this and I can’t backtrack, we’re talking about MMA and it’s very unpredictable."

He continued:

"A guy closes his eyes and throws a hand that lands, you’re knocked out. He throws a kick that lands, you shoot for a takedown and end up in a submission. MMA is unpredictable, but I think Islam is way more experienced, has more focus, more hunger, and is much stronger than Arman." [h/t MMA Fighting]

Oliveira faced Makhachev at UFC 280 with the lightweight on the line, losing the bout via second-round submission. The two were set to rematch at UFC 294, however, 'Do Bronx' was forced to withdraw after suffering a cut to his eyebrow. He made his return at UFC 300, losing to Tsarukyan via split decision.