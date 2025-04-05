Michael Chandler issues unfiltered response to Paddy Pimblett claiming "Scousers don't get knocked out" during lighthearted exchange ahead of UFC 314

One week before UFC 314 in Miami, Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler engaged in a friendly back-and-forth. 'Iron' responded to his English counterpart's quip about how Scousers don't get knocked out.

Chandler, who is coming off back-to-back losses, is looking to return to winning ways at the upcoming pay-per-view. Pimblett, on the other hand, is on a six-fight win streak in the UFC and is eager to break into the lightweight top 10. Notably, there doesn't appear to be any bad blood between the two, and their interactions have been cordial so far.

During a recent joint interview with ESPN MMA, 'The Baddy' previewed the bout, saying:

"I think anywhere this fight goes, I'm gonna win. The only way I lose here is if I get hit with a big crazy wild shot on the chin. And as you all know, Scousers don't get knocked out. There's no way that's happening."

In response, Chandler said this:

"Scousers don't get knocked out apparently, but they've never been hit by the likes of me. I'm really really excited to test his chin. I'm going to have one foot on the gas and one foot on Paddy's throat. I'm going to throw big bombs and we're going to see if he sinks or swims. Look at the size of my paws, dude. Those [Pimblett's] are little bird hands."

Check out Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler's exchange below:

Jared Gordon breaks down Michael Chandler vs. Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett's former opponent, Jared Gordon, has shared his thoughts on the fight against Michael Chandler. 'Flash' gave Pimblett a tough fight when they squared off back in 2022, and he believes that while the Liverpool native is "dangerous," Chandler's power is a key factor.

Evidenced by his knockout wins over Patricky Pitbull and Benson Henderson in Bellator and his bonus-winning finishes against Dan Hooker and Tony Ferguson in the UFC, the American is known for his devastating power. 11 of his 23 career wins have come via KO/TKO.

Gordon broke down the UFC 314 co-headliner in a recent interview with Home of Fight, wherein he said:

"I think it's a tough fight for both of them. Obviously, Mike has fought some of the best guys in the UFC, and he doesn't have the win record, but all of them have been pretty amazing fights. He almost won the title by a hair."

He continued:

"And you know you're probably gonna get punched in the face by Michael when you fight him. So, there's a really good chance that he could hurt you and finish you. So, I think Mike could definitely win and I'm sure he's probably favored to win. But Paddy is dangerous bro, he's not a p****."

Check out Jared Gordon's breakdown below:

