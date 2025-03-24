Michael Chandler makes bold claim about potential Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler was once scheduled to face Conor McGregor at UFC 303. However, the bout was called off after McGregor withdrew due to a toe injury. Months later, Chandler remains confident about the possibility of a future clash against McGregor in the UFC.

'Iron' recently expressed his willingness to participate in an "ask me anything" segment on his X handle. Amid the influx of questions from fans, one particular user inquired about his current stance on the fight between Chandler and McGregor.

"Is McGregor fight officially off the table now?"

Check out the netizen's question below:

Chandler was quick to reply and give a bold take on the question by saying:

"Never!"

Check out Michael Chandler's reply below:

The 'Notorious' hasn't fought in the UFC since his matchup against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, during which he suffered a serious leg injury. As he recuperated from this injury, McGregor became interested and invested in various business ventures. Notably, he is even a part owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC).

Recently, the former UFC double champion has also confirmed a potential presidential run in Ireland. Despite McGregor's recent activities, Chandler remains confident that he will have the opportunity to fight the Irishman someday.

Michael Chandler hints at name of his next potential opponent following UFC 314

After facing losses in his last two fights, Michael Chandler is currently scheduled to face off against undefeated lightweight prospect Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event of UFC 314.

Notably, 'Iron' entered the promotion with an impressive reputation as a former Bellator champion. However, so far, Chandler has not been able to take full advantage of his opportunities in the UFC.

Despite this, the American fighter remains confident in his ability to elevate his status and has a specific name in mind to call out after defeating Pimblett at UFC 314.

"He's (Max Holloway) on the list"

Check out Michael Chandler's comment below:

