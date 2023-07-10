Michael Chandler mocks 'puffy' Conor McGregor’s 'disproportionately small hands,' likens the UFC star’s build to a newborn baby

While Michael Chandler will be Conor McGregor's opponent for his return bout, there haven't been many updates as to when the pair will clash in the octagon. The pair are currently coaching opposing teams on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter, but it is unclear if they will meet this year as previously expected.

'Iron' recently took to Twitter to mock his opponent's hands, which he claimed to notice were small during the filming of TUF. The No. 5-ranked lightweight tweeted:

"Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA (McGregor's) hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days… But still the same TINY hands. ✋🏼"

He added:

"I will say… I hadn’t spent a lot of time around Conor before the show…But that was the first thing I noticed - disproportionately small hands.

"Like the rest of his body, lots of inflammation and puffiness… But even with the puffiness… Very small hands, like a newborn baby’s hands."

Check out Michael Chandler's tweets below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA 🏼 Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days…but still the same TINY hands. Look at how small @TheNotoriousMMA hands are. That’s probably the biggest reason I barely felt the push. Much bigger muscles these days…but still the same TINY hands. ✋🏼 https://t.co/vnLC6gl8qE

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA I will say…I hadn’t spent a lot of time around Conor before the show…but that was the first thing I noticed - disproportionately small hands. I will say…I hadn’t spent a lot of time around Conor before the show…but that was the first thing I noticed - disproportionately small hands.

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA Like the rest of his body, lots of inflammation and puffiness…but even with the puffiness…very small hands, like a newborn baby’s hands. Like the rest of his body, lots of inflammation and puffiness…but even with the puffiness…very small hands, like a newborn baby’s hands.

Chandler added that McGregor's hands appear larger in photos and on television due to what he labeled as 'spatial recency' and the angling of the camera.

While it is unclear when the two will actually clash, they continue to trade words on social media as season 31 of TUF airs. The fighters being coached by 'Iron' have currently won all six of the bouts that have aired.

Conor McGregor shares prediction for Michael Chandler fight

It is unclear if Conor McGregor entered the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) testing pool in time to fight this year. USADA rules state that a fighter must be in the testing pool for at least six months and submit two clean samples in order to enter the octagon.

McGregor would have had to join by the pool by the middle of June to be eligible for the last pay-per-view event of the year. However, there has been no update on that end. Furthermore, he has not been tested since 2021.

Despite this, 'The Notorious' recently shared, in a since-deleted tweet, that his return will come in December, even predicting a third-round finish against Michael Chandler.

Check out Conor McGregor's deleted tweets below:

The former double champ even added that another belt could be on the line when he faces Michael Chandler, tweeting:

"And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad. Little one division twerps."

Check out Conor McGregor's tweet below:

Conor McGregor @TheNotoriousMMA And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad.

Little one division twerps. And don’t think for one second that the bmf belt isn’t being lined up specifically for the Mac Dad. Little one division twerps.

It is unclear if McGregor will truly return in December, or if he will fight for the 'BMF' belt. Both fighters, as well as UFC President Dana White, have remained adamant that the bout will take place this year.

Poll : 0 votes