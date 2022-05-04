"The money is always the number one" - Michael Chandler shares his perspective on what he wants to accomplish in the UFC

Michael Chandler has suggested that his earnings are likely the most significant aspect of his fighting career. ‘Iron’ added that winning a UFC world title is potentially just as important as the money he makes as a professional fighter.

Talking to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Chandler explained that entertaining the fans with his fighting style would rank third on what he wants to accomplish in the UFC.

The lightweight star highlighted that earning as much money as he possibly can and capturing UFC gold are his most important goals in the organization:

“Of course, I think the money, obviously, is always the number one, most important thing because that’s how I actually feed my sons. That’s how I take care of my wife and serve my wife in the way that we can live the life that I never dreamed of or never imagined I’d be able to."

"So, I think it’s definitely a tie between the belt and the money that comes with it. But although I do fight in a fan-friendly fashion, I don’t think that is the most important thing; until I get in there because that guy can’t be trusted.”

On that note, Chandler indicated that when he’s competing inside the octagon, he sometimes goes into autopilot mode, fights in a high-risk fan-friendly style, and engages in bloody battles with his opponents.

Watch Michael Chandler’s conversation with Kevin Iole in the video below:

Michael Chandler feels his UFC 268 fight against Justin Gaethje could be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame

Michael Chandler is scheduled to face Tony Ferguson in a highly anticipated lightweight bout at UFC 274 on May 7. The fight card will be headlined by a UFC lightweight title matchup between reigning champion Charles Oliveira and challenger Justin Gaethje.

Intriguingly, Chandler is no stranger to the UFC 274 headlining fighters, having lost to Oliveira and Gaethje. Chandler came close to beating his opponents in both contests before eventually getting outworked and losing.

The Gaethje matchup, regarded as one of the greatest fights ever, witnessed Chandler put in a valiant performance at UFC 268 last November. Gaethje won the three-round thriller via unanimous decision.

Regardless, ‘Iron’ is as optimistic as ever. In a recent interview with Morning Kombat’s Brian Campbell, Chandler asserted that he’d like to see his legendary clash with Gaethje inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame:

"The Justin Gaethje fight which went down as Fight of the Year and hopefully makes it into the Hall of Fame in the fight wing, sometime soon"

Watch the interview here:

