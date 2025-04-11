Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett react to Conor McGregor's unexpected interest in their UFC 314 fight amid presidency bid

Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett have responded to Conor McGregor's interest in the UFC 314 co-main event. Chandler and Pimblett will clash in a pivotal bout between two lightweights who have both previously been linked with 'The Notorious'.
Since fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021, McGregor hasn't featured inside the octagon. Several factors, including his injury hiatus, promotional commitments for his debut as an actor in the movie 'Road House,' and his public dispute with USADA, among others, delayed his return to the sport.
McGregor was scheduled to take on Chandler at UFC 303 last year, but had to withdraw from the fight due to an injury. On Instagram, the Irish superstar posted a video of himself hitting pads with the following caption:
"I am interested in the Chandler/Pimblett fight this weekend."
Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more
At the UFC 314 pre-fight press conference, Chandler and Pimblett were asked about McGregor's interest in their matchup. 'The Baddy' said:
"I'd welcome that fight. That's where they money is at. But, I can't look past Michael. I've got to fight Michael on Saturday night and get the win here. That's all that matters."
'Iron' then said:
"He [Conor McGregor] is very interested in coming back. But can he put together a training camp? All I know is, you can see by my actions. Fighting Charles Oliveira in November, and fighting [Paddy Pimblett] five months later. Putting my ranking on the line. I don't really care what Conor tweets. If he comes back, we have got to finish 'The Ultimate Fighter 31' and he's going to be impressed by my performance on Saturday night."
Check out Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler's responses below:
Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's presidential aspirations
Former UFC double champion Conor McGregor recently hinted at retiring from the sport. He revealed that he was happy with his accomplishments in the UFC and announced his run for president of Ireland.
Michael Chandler reacted to this announcement, humorously endorsing McGregor's campaign. Speaking to the reporters at media day ahead of UFC 314, 'Iron' said:
"I think you should vote, I think you should vote for Conor McGregor for president of Ireland, if you're a resident of Ireland. I don't know. You don't know what's up with what Conor's thinking. It could just be a political stunt. Could just be, for attention. Not a bad move, if it is. We'll see."
Check out Michael Chandler's comments below: