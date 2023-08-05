Michael Chandler predicts violent conclusion to Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul clash

UFC lightweight Michael Chandler has put forth his take regarding Nate Diaz's highly-anticipated fight against Jake Paul. 'Iron' has suggested that he sees the Diaz-Paul matchup ending violently.

MMA legend and former UFC star Nate Diaz's most recent combat sports contest witnessed him face Tony Ferguson in a welterweight MMA bout in the UFC in September 2022. Diaz beat Ferguson via fourth-round submission and parted ways with the UFC after the fight.

On the other hand, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul's last combat sports contest was a boxing match against UK pugilist Tommy Fury in February 2023. It marked Paul's first professional boxing loss, as Fury defeated him via split decision.

Presently, Diaz (21–13 MMA) is scheduled to make his professional boxing debut against Paul (6-1 boxing), with their fight headlining an upcoming boxing event on Saturday, August 5, 2023. The Diaz-Paul matchup is booked to be a 10-round cruiserweight bout.

Some believe that Diaz, a former UFC lightweight and welterweight competitor, would be at a significant size disadvantage against Paul. As compared to Diaz, the former Disney actor has primarily competed at a higher weight in his combat sports career.

Alternatively, others foresee the 38-year-old Diaz's overall combat sports experience giving him the edge over the 26-year-old Paul, even though the Stockton native hasn't competed in the sport of boxing before.

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler has lately been in the spotlight for his much-discussed potential fight against MMA megastar Conor McGregor. Chandler, for his part, has now weighed in on McGregor's longtime rival Diaz and the latter's boxing match.

'Iron' suggested that Diaz would dominantly defeat Paul in their much-awaited boxing showdown. Insinuating that the Stockton native would violently beat 'The Problem Child,' Michael Chandler tweeted:

"Nathan Diaz ABSOLUTELY BLUDGEONS that Disney kid/ YouTuber tomorrow. #changemymind"

Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul -- UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards reveals his pick for the fight

Back in June 2021, Leon Edwards outworked Nate Diaz en route to a unanimous decision victory. However, it was Diaz who came close to securing a stoppage in the fight, as he badly stunned Edwards on the feet in the fifth and final round.

Diaz had 'Rocky' in big trouble till the bell sounded in the final round. Speaking to Sky Sports earlier this year, Edwards alluded to his own experience against Diaz and issued cautionary advice to Paul.

The reigning UFC welterweight champion explained that Nate Diaz most definitely is capable of defeating Jake Paul in their boxing match. He highlighted that Diaz's mentality, toughness, durability, and great cardio would help him against 'The Problem Child.' Expounding upon the Paul-Diaz boxing match, 'Rocky' stated:

“I think Jake better be careful. Nate is tough, he’s durable, he’s a great boxer, that’s like his style, very pressure-forward fighter. From seeing Jake fight Tommy [Fury] last time, you can see a lot of holes in his game that’s still like a beginner. If I had to pick, I’d probably favor Nate more…” [19:53-20:18]

Watch Edwards' assessment below: