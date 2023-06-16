Michael Chandler predicts winner of potential Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira rematch

UFC lightweight contender Michael Chandler recently shared his prediction for the outcome of a potential rematch between Islam Makhachev and Charles Oliveira.

After a remarkable comeback, former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira reentered the octagon with a victorious performance at UFC 289, where he defeated Beneil Dariush. Buoyed by his recent success, 'Do Bronx' wasted no time in expressing his desire for a rematch against the current lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev. The two fighters previously collided at UFC 280, resulting in the Brazilian experiencing defeat via submission.

Charles Oliveira responded to Islam Makhachev, saying:

"Thank you. Levels are part of the game. See you soon"

In a captivating Twitter Q&A session, former lightweight title contender Michael Chandler shared his insights on the highly-anticipated rematch between Oliveira and Makhachev. Chandler expressed his inclination toward Oliveira as the potential victor. However, 'Iron' also acknowledged the unpredictable nature of the fight game and the possibility of being inaccurate:

"I’d like to think Oliveira…he always comes back stronger…I think he will have Islam’s number. But I was wrong once."

Check out the social media post below:

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA @Orangrant1 I’d like to think Oliveira…he always comes back stronger…I think he will have Islam’s number. But I was wrong once @Orangrant1 I’d like to think Oliveira…he always comes back stronger…I think he will have Islam’s number. But I was wrong once

Michael Chandler reacts to Conor McGregor's sexual assault allegations

Conor McGregor finds himself embroiled in a significant controversy as he faces allegations of sexual assault made by a woman during Game 4 of the NBA Finals, which took place on June 9, 2023, at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

In the midst of this situation, Michael Chandler, who serves as a rival coach alongside 'The Notorious' on the reality show The Ultimate Fighter, has come forward to share his perspective. 'Iron' openly expressed doubts about the validity of the accusations, thereby raising questions about the credibility of the claims.

In a recent Q&A session, the former Bellator champion shared his thoughts:

"Very fishy details."

Check out Chandler's comment below:

Poll : 0 votes