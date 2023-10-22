Michael Chandler prophecies what could possibly be the "kryptonite" for a seemingly invincible Islam Makhachev

Michael Chandler believes that he knows what will be the undoing of the seemingly unstoppable Islam Makhachev.

The lightweight champion successfully defended his title at UFC 294 this weekend in incredible fashion after knocking out Alexander Volkanovski in Round One.

Makhachev landed a left high-kick that stunned 'The Great', before the Dagestani followed up with devastating ground-and-pound strikes that forced the referee to stop the fight.

Chandler has previously been called out by Islam Makhachev, and the shoe is now on the other foot. It seems that 'Iron' wants to face-off against the lightweight king.

Michael Chandler is known for his chaotic and marauding fighting style, and has thrown caution to the wind in fights on a number of occasions. Whilst his exciting style provides fans with much entertainment, it doesn't always lend itself to helping 'Iron' win fights.

But Chandler took to X following UFC 294 to share his confidence that the chaotic style he fights with could be the "kryptonite" of Islam Makhachev.

Michael Chandler said this:

"Islam hasn’t fought anyone who sees “red” - hasn’t been in a dogfight - he has fought polished guys…the dogfight is his kryptonite. #ufc294."

Chandler has won four performance bonuses out of his five total UFC fights thus far. It includes a Fight of the Night against Dustin Poirier at UFC 281 and Fight of the Year against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268.

Michael Chandler claims Conor McGregor is "trying to move on" from facing him

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor were announced as the coaches for season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter earlier this year.

The show aired from May 30 - August 15, after which the coaches were expected to clash inside the hallowed octagon.

Unfortunately, the highly anticipated matchup between Chandler and McGregor is yet to be scheduled, due to the Irishman's delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool.

But 'Iron' recently claimed that McGregor was holding out on fighting him in the hope that Chandler moved on from wanting to face him.

'The Notorious' is ever-present online, always on hand to share his thoughts about the happenings of the combat sports world. Yet, according to Michael Chandler, McGregor seldom mentions his name online.

'Iron' recently took to X and said this:

"You ever realize how @TheNotoriousMMA stays silent on social about me. Telltale sign, he’s smart, he’d rather find a lesser opponent. He’s waiting for me to move on. It’s too late to be scared man. Can’t remain afraid kid."

