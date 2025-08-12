Michael Chandler reacts to UFC's new $7.7B broadcasting deal with Paramount, admits being "extremely surprised" 

Michael Chandler recently offered his thoughts on the UFC handing over its broadcasting rights to Paramount in a deal reportedly worth around $7.7B. The lightweight contender voiced his surprise, saying he anticipated the MMA organization to join hands with other streaming giants.

Ad

UFC CEO Dana White took to social media on Monday to announce that the promotion has sold its broadcasting rights to Paramount. It will become the new home for UFC live events from 2026 over the next seven years in a deal worth $1.1 billion annually. This move marks the end of the UFC’s partnership with ESPN, whose deal will expire at the end of this year.

In a recent YouTube video, Chandler shared his opinion on the matter. Notably, the former 155-pound title challenger previously fought on Paramount during his time in Bellator. The 39-year-old said:

Ad

Trending

''I was extremely surprised this morning when I saw the news being broke that it was Paramount. I didn’t even think Paramount was on the table. I never even really thought about Paramount. There was a lot of speculation that we were going to end up on Netflix. Makes a lot of sense. TKO Group, WWE… But it also does make sense to spread your products across multiple different streaming platforms.''

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

''I honestly thought we were going to end up on Netflix or maybe a YouTube TV, Prime Video. Obviously with the way the landscape looks right now, there are a million different streaming platforms. Everything has moved to it.''

Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (2:22):

Ad

'Iron' is currently on a three-fight skid, the most recent being a devastating third-round knockout loss against emerging contender Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in April.

Michael Chandler wants to compete at UFC White House

Earlier this year, Donald Trump proposed to organize a UFC event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 4 next year. His remarks sparked reactions from many MMA personalities, including Michael Chandler, who voiced his desire to feature on the card in an interview with TMZ Sports last month.

Ad

Chandler reiterated his callout to Conor McGregor, who has also expressed interest in fighting at UFC White House:

''Hell yes. “There’s nothing more American than celebrating with a fight...Conor’s the guy. He’s the fight that still needs to happen. We started it on The Ultimate Fighter 31, and it’s not finished yet.''

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Swagat Kumar Jena Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.



Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.



In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.



Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.



He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.