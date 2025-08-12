Michael Chandler reacts to UFC's new $7.7B broadcasting deal with Paramount, admits being "extremely surprised" 

Michael Chandler recently offered his thoughts on the UFC handing over its broadcasting rights to Paramount in a deal reportedly worth around $7.7B. The lightweight contender voiced his surprise, saying he anticipated the MMA organization to join hands with other streaming giants.
UFC CEO Dana White took to social media on Monday to announce that the promotion has sold its broadcasting rights to Paramount. It will become the new home for UFC live events from 2026 over the next seven years in a deal worth $1.1 billion annually. This move marks the end of the UFC’s partnership with ESPN, whose deal will expire at the end of this year.
In a recent YouTube video, Chandler shared his opinion on the matter. Notably, the former 155-pound title challenger previously fought on Paramount during his time in Bellator. The 39-year-old said:
''I was extremely surprised this morning when I saw the news being broke that it was Paramount. I didn’t even think Paramount was on the table. I never even really thought about Paramount. There was a lot of speculation that we were going to end up on Netflix. Makes a lot of sense. TKO Group, WWE… But it also does make sense to spread your products across multiple different streaming platforms.''
He continued:
''I honestly thought we were going to end up on Netflix or maybe a YouTube TV, Prime Video. Obviously with the way the landscape looks right now, there are a million different streaming platforms. Everything has moved to it.''
Check out Michael Chandler's comments below (2:22):
'Iron' is currently on a three-fight skid, the most recent being a devastating third-round knockout loss against emerging contender Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 in April.
Michael Chandler wants to compete at UFC White House
Earlier this year, Donald Trump proposed to organize a UFC event on the grounds of the White House to celebrate America's 250th anniversary on July 4 next year. His remarks sparked reactions from many MMA personalities, including Michael Chandler, who voiced his desire to feature on the card in an interview with TMZ Sports last month.
Chandler reiterated his callout to Conor McGregor, who has also expressed interest in fighting at UFC White House:
''Hell yes. “There’s nothing more American than celebrating with a fight...Conor’s the guy. He’s the fight that still needs to happen. We started it on The Ultimate Fighter 31, and it’s not finished yet.''