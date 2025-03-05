Michael Chandler responds after Tony Ferguson seemingly takes offense to 'Iron's post about Joe Rogan talking about his popular front kick KO

Michael Chandler clarified he didn't mean any disrespect by sharing a video of Joe Rogan reacting to his viral knockout win.

In May 2022, Chandler secured the biggest highlight of his UFC career, a second-round knockout via front kick against Tony Ferguson.

During episode #2074 of 'The Joe Rogan Experience,' Rogan reacted to the knockout while talking to comedian Shane Gillis. The UFC commentator had this to say:

"Imagine how much power is in that. Good lord, good lord, look at his body. He's just a ball of tense muscle just exploding on your face."

Gillis responded to Rogan's comments by saying, "Pause," suggesting there were unintentional sexual connotations.

Chandler re-posted the footage of Rogan reacting to his knockout against Ferguson on X and added the following caption:

"Pause... #ufc314 - Walk On. - See you at the top!"

Ferguson potentially thought Chandler was being disrespectful by re-posting the video on X. 'El Cucuy' had this to say in the comment section:

"I’ll see you around mikey"

Chandler responded by voicing his respect for Ferguson:

"You’re a legend, Tony. The video is much more about the “pause” joke than the kick itself."

Since defeating Tony Ferguson, Michael Chandler has endured consecutive defeats against Dustin Poirier (third-round submission) and Charles Oliveira (unanimous decision).

Ferguson also hasn't won since facing Chandler, extending his losing streak to eight fights with defeats against Nate Diaz, Bobby Green, Paddy Pimblett, and Michael Chiesa.

Michael Chandler and Tony Ferguson are preparing for polar opposite situations in next fights

Following his loss against Michael Chiesa, Tony Ferguson parted ways with the UFC by announcing a confusing temporary retirement. Ferguson later joined the Global Fight League where he's reportedly fighting Dillon Danis later this year.

As for Michael Chandler, he's scheduled to fight Paddy Pimblett on April 13 in the UFC 314 co-main event. Pimblett looks to strengthen his presence in the lightweight division following a 6-0 promotional start.

Meanwhile, Chandler has an opportunity to extend his promotional record to 3-4 and re-enter the 155-pound title picture.

UFC 314 goes down inside the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will battle for the vacant featherweight world title in the main event.

