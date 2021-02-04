Michael Chandler reveals which UFC fighter he wants to scrap with for the unofficial title of 'most violent guy' in MMA

Michael Chandler recently revealed on the Ariel Helwani Show that he wants to fight the former interim lightweight champion, Justin Gaethje for the unofficial title of the 'most violent guy' in MMA. The former Bellator champion made his debut at UFC 257 against Dan Hooker. The 34-year-old put Hooker away in the first round of the co-main event, becoming the only man ever to stop 'The Hangman'.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani, Michael 'Iron' Chandler clearly stated that he might have to be more flexible with prospective fights than his counterparts. However, he welcomes a fight with No. 2 contender Justin Gaethje to determine who is the most violent guy in the UFC. Michael Chandler said to ESPN:

If I had it my way, it would be Justin Gaethje because it is a fight that excites me and it is a fight that I match up extremely well against Justin Gaethje,” “You had a guy who I tangled with a couple of times named Eddie Alvarez who beat Justin Gaethje, whenever they fought for the unofficial title of the most violent guy in mixed martial arts. The most violent guy in the UFC. Eddie Alvarez won that fight. I think I’m the new most violent guy in the UFC. If Justin Gaethje wants to prove that, he’s gonna need to step in the octagon against me.”

Justin Gaethje is considered the most violent fighter in the UFC

When Gaethje fought Eddie Alvarez at UFC 218, fight fans worldwide expected it to determine the most violent fighter in the UFC. Alvarez won the fight via TKO but soon after he left the promotion, Justin Gaethje went on a violent knockout spree that earned him a title shot in the lightweight division.

Michael Chandler staked his claim to a title once contested by Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez in their fight.



And he's offering Gaethje another crack at it 😳 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/gIosXFF0Qt — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 1, 2021

Michael Chandler has had two encounters with Alvarez in Bellator. Chandler won the first fight via TKO while Alvarez emerged victorious in the rematch with a controversial unanimous decision.

Considering their records, Michael Chandler vs. Justin Gaethje will undoubtedly be a great fight to watch. While Chandler comes off a dominant win against Dan Hooker, Gaethje dropped his last bout via submission to UFC lightweight champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov.