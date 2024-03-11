Michael Chandler says Dustin Poirier has "the best hook in the MMA world as we speak," rates it above Alex Pereira after UFC 299 heroics

Michael Chandler recently shared his thoughts on former foe Dustin Poirier following Poirier's win over lightweight contender Benoit Saint Denis at UFC 299.

Poirier squared off against Saint Denis in a five-round lightweight bout. The pay-per-view event took place on March 9 at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Saint-Denis displayed consistent pressure on Poirier during the first round. In the second round of the fight, things drastically changed when Poirier delivered a well-timed uppercut that knocked Saint-Denis to the canvas.

Although Saint-Denis managed to avert a guillotine choke attempt and momentarily regain control, a crucial error proved costly. The fight was decisively ended when Poirier capitalized on his exposed chin with a devastating right hook.

Following the fight, Chandler took to X and responded to a fan's tweet about his previous fight with Poirier. He praised 'The Diamond's right hook, writing:

''I’d venture to say it’s the best hook in the MMA world as we speak. He does it so well, and I’m not certain, but rumor has it he’s right handed but fights from southpaw, which makes his lead hand his most dominant hand. Kudos to 'The Diamond' #UFC299.''

When questioned about the left hook of current light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira under the post, Chandler stated that he rates Periera's left hook lower on his list. He wrote:

''In my opinion…love Alex though''

Expand Tweet

In his last octagon outing, Chandler squared off against Poirier at UFC 281, where he was defeated via submission in round three.

Michael Chandler lays down plan following Conor McGregor fight

Michael Chandler coached on 'The Ultimate Fighter' Season 31 against Conor McGregor in 2023, and the two UFC stars were expected to square off following the end of the show. However, the fight hasn't materialized for a multitude of reasons, including McGregor's issues with USADA.

In a recent interview with The Schmo, Chandler outlines his plan after his fight with McGregor. He said:

''I go out there, I finish Connor in emphatic fashion, I don't take any damage, I turn right around and I fight Islam for the title or if the UFC does have a momentary lapse of judgment, they don't give me the title shot against Islam or whoever has the title then I fight Nate Diaz at the sphere in September.''

Check out Michael Chandler's full comments below (6:52):