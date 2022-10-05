"They're mad at the promotion that the promotion doesn't pay them enough" - Michael Chandler says fighters shouldn't rely on "that one paycheck to make their living"

Michael Chandler revealed that he isn't reliant upon his UFC paycheck as his main source of livelihood and added that other fighters shouldn't either.

Chandler has taken the UFC by storm ever since making his debut in 2021. However, the 36-year-old acknowledged that his time in the limelight is limited. During an interview with MMA Junkie, the No.5-ranked UFC lightweight said:

"So if there ever was a time [when] I felt like my health was declining, I'm not doing this for a paycheck. I'm doing this because I love it, I'm doing this because this is God's plan on my life and God's calling on my life."

He added:

"I got a lot of stuff going on outside of the octagon – business and ownership and companies and launching my own fitness app and real estate and investments and great relationships and platforms and speaking opportunities."

With that in mind, Michael Chandler revealed that he's well-prepared for a post-UFC future. 'Iron' also touched on the controversial topic of fighter pay. The way he sees it, fighters shouldn't limit their financial stream to their prizefighting career.

"I got a lot of things that I'm working on because I wanna build a life outside of my fight paycheck. I think that's where guys go wrong. They're mad at the promotion that the promotion doesn't pay them enough and fight them enough, but it's only because they're only relying upon that one paycheck to make their living."

Michael Chandler offers career advice to UFC newcomer Bo Nickal

Like many, Michael Chandler appears to have been impressed with UFC über prospect Bo Nickal. Speaking about Nickal during the same interview with MMA Junkie, the former lightweight title challenger said:

"I think he’s got a very, very bright future. Do I think he’s going to be champion? I’ve been around this sport long enough to know that there’s been so many guys that I thought were going to be so great and they end up fizzling out, and there’s some guys that I thought were going to be average end up being world beaters and champions. You don’t ever quite know. Long and short of it, it’s refreshing to see a high-level wrestler coming in. I’m excited to see Bo Nickal’s future."

Nickal competed twice in the latest season of Dana White’s Contender Series (DWCS) and subsequently signed a UFC contract after back-to-back wins on the show. Both victories were first-round finishes, making him one of the most highly-touted prospects to sign with the UFC.

Two days later, Nickal was booked for his promotional debut at UFC 282 against Jamie Pickett.

