Michael Chandler shares four-word response after fan inquires about the plans he has for Paddy Pimblett's jiu-jitsu skills

Michael Chandler is gearing up for a pivotal clash against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. He recently expressed confidence in his ability to handle his English foe's highly regarded grappling prowess.

'Iron' recently initiated an Ask Me Anything on X, with several netizens sharing questions. One fan notably asked Chandler how he intends to deal with Pimblett's potent submission game when they square off at UFC 314.

The former Bellator champion replied:

"Beat him at it"

Check out Michael Chandler's reply below:

Pimblett is yet to taste defeat in the UFC, going 6-0 and climbing to the No.12 spot in the lightweight rankings. His high-level jiu jitsu skills were on full display in his most recent fight, wherein he submitted King Green in the very first round. With a total of 10 career submission wins, 'The Baddy' is extremely dangerous on the mat.

Paddy Pimblett previews Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler have contrasting fight styles. Pimblett has sneaky kicks and a lethal ground game, while 'Iron' has built a reputation for being a powerful striker with a solid wrestling base.

Pimblett believes Chandler's explosive fighting style creates spaces for his opponents to counterattack. The Liverpool native is looking to exploit this very weakness when they lock horns. In a recent Q&A session, 'The Baddy' had this to say about his upcoming fight:

"I think I've got cleaner technique. Yeah, I do. I think he's more explosive, he's got more power, but he comes crashing in, lad, and he gets hurt in every fight. And when I smell blood, I'm like a shark, that's it, you're getting finished"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (14:46):

If Pimblett comes out on top against Chandler, he'll likely take the American's No.7 spot in the 155-pound rankings, setting up even bigger fights down the line.

