  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Michael Chandler shares four-word response after fan inquires about the plans he has for Paddy Pimblett's jiu-jitsu skills

Michael Chandler shares four-word response after fan inquires about the plans he has for Paddy Pimblett's jiu-jitsu skills

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Mar 25, 2025 12:48 GMT
Michael Chandler (left) previews his fight against Paddy Pimblett (right). [Image courtesy: Getty]
Michael Chandler (left) previews his fight against Paddy Pimblett (right). [Images courtesy: Getty]

Michael Chandler is gearing up for a pivotal clash against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314. He recently expressed confidence in his ability to handle his English foe's highly regarded grappling prowess.

Ad

'Iron' recently initiated an Ask Me Anything on X, with several netizens sharing questions. One fan notably asked Chandler how he intends to deal with Pimblett's potent submission game when they square off at UFC 314.

The former Bellator champion replied:

"Beat him at it"

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Check out Michael Chandler's reply below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Pimblett is yet to taste defeat in the UFC, going 6-0 and climbing to the No.12 spot in the lightweight rankings. His high-level jiu jitsu skills were on full display in his most recent fight, wherein he submitted King Green in the very first round. With a total of 10 career submission wins, 'The Baddy' is extremely dangerous on the mat.

Paddy Pimblett previews Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314

Paddy Pimblett and Michael Chandler have contrasting fight styles. Pimblett has sneaky kicks and a lethal ground game, while 'Iron' has built a reputation for being a powerful striker with a solid wrestling base.

Ad

Pimblett believes Chandler's explosive fighting style creates spaces for his opponents to counterattack. The Liverpool native is looking to exploit this very weakness when they lock horns. In a recent Q&A session, 'The Baddy' had this to say about his upcoming fight:

"I think I've got cleaner technique. Yeah, I do. I think he's more explosive, he's got more power, but he comes crashing in, lad, and he gets hurt in every fight. And when I smell blood, I'm like a shark, that's it, you're getting finished"
Ad

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (14:46):

youtube-cover

If Pimblett comes out on top against Chandler, he'll likely take the American's No.7 spot in the 155-pound rankings, setting up even bigger fights down the line.

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by C. Naik
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी