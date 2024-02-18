Michael Chandler shares four-word statement after missing out on UFC 300 slot versus Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor's much-anticipated return continues to be pushed further and further back.

There were suggestions that the Irishman could return to headline UFC 300, but after CEO Dana White confirmed that McGregor would only return in the final third of 2024, those hopes died out.

With the main event for UFC 300 being announced by White following the conclusion of UFC 298, the likely opponent for the return of 'The Notorious', Michael Chandler, shared a short statement on X.

'Iron' wrote this:

"#UFC300 - What could have been."

See the post below:

Expand Tweet

With McGregor and Chandler appearing as coaches on season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter last year, many fans had hoped to see 'The Notorious' in the octagon by now.

The former two-division champion took to social media on Dec. 31 to share that he would be facing 'Iron' at International Fight Week this year. However, White denied that the Irishman's announcement was accurate, with his return date still to be determined. Meanwhile, Alex Pereira will make his first title defense as the light-heavyweight champion against former champ Jamahal Hill in the UFC 300 main event.

Dana White opens up on the delay of Conor McGregor's return

Conor McGregor has not competed in the octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

Whilst he suffered one of the worst injuries a fighter can, the other two UFC fighters to have broken their shin bones - Anderson Silva and Chris Weidman - both returned within two-and-a-half years of the initial injury.

The Irishman has expressed his desire to return to competition on numerous occasions, but UFC CEO Dana White has remained fairly coy about developments behind-the-scenes regarding the comeback of 'The Notorious'.

Following the conclusion of UFC 298, White appeared in front of the media, where he shared an insight into the reasons for the former champion's delayed return. He said this:

"First problem was that he broke that shin bone... The other problem is, he's f**ing rich... Conor McGregor has got a lot of money... Money complicates a lot of things. He just filmed a movie. He's got to do the press for the movie and he's got obligations with that. He does want to fight this year. But we'll see what happens."

He continued:

"Conor McGregor has always been a great partner to us... When it's time to dig in and get to work and make money, he's probably the most incredible partner we've ever had."

Watch Dana White's interview below:

Expand Tweet