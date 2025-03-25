Michael Chandler shares honest response after fan asks if his 'bank account regrets' how long he waited for Conor McGregor

UFC lightweight man of action Michael Chandler recently hosted an Ask Me Anything session on X. As one of the most transparent and honest fighters in the game today, witnessing 'Iron' answer some burning questions from fans is quite something.

Ad

One of the more recent criticisms of Michael Chandler is his lengthy "chasing" of the Conor McGregor fight. It's common knowledge in the MMA world that a McGregor fight is the "Red Panty" night - meaning it will bag the opposing fighter the biggest payday of his life.

Despite waiting for the fight for over two years, Chandler ended up not facing 'The Notorious' after the latter suffered an injury during fight camp. Fans then accused 'Iron' of holding out for a massive payday instead of fighting someone else in the meantime.

Ad

Trending

@anotherarizonan asked:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

"Does your bank account regret how long you waited for Conor?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chandler confidently replied:

"Ha. No. If you only knew."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A quick tour of Chandler's Instagram will show you that a significant number of his posts are promoting a product of some kind. The man understands the art of athletic promotion and the commerce that comes with it. You can believe he's living more than comfortably even without Conor McGregor's money.

Michael Chandler explains what his signature "see you at the top" sign-off means

Another thing you notice in all of Michael Chandler's Instagram posts is that he ends them with a signature sign-off, "See you at the top". Not just on his posts, but 'Iron' also confidently utters these words to end his post-fight interviews. ACD MMA on X asked the former UFC lightweight title challenger what it means:

Ad

"when you say “see you at the top” what is the top exactly???"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chandler answered:

"The best version of myself, next to the best version of others’ self"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Being the fierce competitor that he is, Chandler will always expect the highest and the best version of his opponent - as he would always come into the fight at the same level. You can see this in the caliber of fighters he signs on to fight and the way he fights them.

You can expect the same when he locks horns with the ultra-popular Paddy Pimblett at UFC 314 next month.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.