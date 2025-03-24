Michael Chandler shares surprising one-word response after fan asks if he should 'bet the house' on 'Iron' in fight against Paddy Pimblett

Michael Chandler is the type of fighter that can go 2-4 in the UFC and still generate massive interest and hype around his fights. The reason can be summed into four words: Fight of the Night. Regardless if he's winning or losing, 'Iron' guarantees to steal the show every time he laces the 4oz gloves.

At the upcoming UFC 314 on April 12, the American action man will face perhaps the most popular English fighter on the roster today: Paddy 'The Baddy' Pimblett.

Ahead of his clash with Pimblett, Michael Chandler hosted an 'Ask Me Anything' session on X. An interesting exhange happened when X user @Roanski3 asked if he should bet the house on 'Iron':

"Should I bet the house on you against paddy???"

Chandler, who is usually oozing with confidence and would always build himself up prior to his fights, surpringly replied with a single word:

"No."

It's not known whether Chandler meant that no implying that the user shouldn't literally bet his house on a prizefight because that's just impractical, or no, implying not to bet on him to win against Pimblett. The UFC lightweight star didn't offer up any explanation on the thread.

Michael Chandler tells another fan to "never bet that much" on a fight

It seems the answer one might be looking for was answered on a separate question on Michael Chandler's AMA session. Another fan, who goes by @JackackJay asked a similar question as @Roanski3, wanting to know if he should risk putting down serious cash on 'Iron' reigning supreme in the five-round co-main event.

@JackackJay said:

"Should I bet my savings on you vs Patty [Pimblett]?"

Chandler swiftly replied:

"No. Never bet that much"

The fan replied with a fair point:

"Now I’m nervous because I don’t think you’re confident. If you fight like you did against @DustinPoirier. I think you beat Patty. I was hoping you would tell me to double it."

Whether the losses are weighing in on him or he's simply being realistic, Chandler's tone here might be something one rarely encounters. One of the most confident men on the mic, 'Iron' usually always captivates with his bold proclamations and predictions. This adds a new layer of intrigue coming into his bout with the entertainingly brash Paddy Pimblett.

