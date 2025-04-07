Michael Chandler shares three-word reaction as Dustin Poirier is set to be the desk analyst at UFC 314

Michael Chandler voiced his thoughts after learning that Dustin Poirier is set to be an official desk analyst for UFC 314. Despite their rough interpersonal relationship, Chandler appreciated the UFC brass's decision to elect Poirier for the role.

Chandler's relation with Poirier turned sour after their octagon-side altercation during UFC 276. However, their fight at the UFC 281 co-main event made things even worse as Chandler annoyed Poirier even more by fishhooking him, an illegal move as per the MMA rulebook. Since then, 'The Diamond' has labeled 'Iron' a "fake" individual on multiple occasions.

A recent Instagram post from @mmajunkie revealed that the Louisiana native would be taking to the official analysts' booth this weekend, when Chandler is scheduled to lock horns with Paddy Pimblett in the co-main event.

Surprisingly, Chandler kept his differences with Poirier aside and implied that he would enjoy listening to him. He commented:

"Should be….fun"

Michael Chandler's reaction to @mmajunkie's Instagram post. [Image Courtesy: @mmajunkie on Instagram]

Paddy Pimblett wouldn't take Dustin Poirier's way if Michael Chandler tries fishhooking him

Michael Chandler fishhooked Dustin Poirier in the second round of their UFC 281 fight to lift his jaw and secure a choke involving his neck. Chandler performed the illegal move a couple of times successfully before Poirier brought it to referee Dan Miragliotta's notice, who warned him not to repeat it.

However, Chandler's upcoming rival, Paddy Pimblett, intended to use a completely different method to deal with Chandler's fishhooking.

In an interview with UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik, Pimblett mentioned that he would rip Chandler's fingers off with his teeth if he tries using his coveted illegal move during their fight. 'The Baddy' said:

"If that happens [Chandler fishhooks me], I'll bite his finger and try to cut it off with my teeth!"

Check out Paddy Pimblett's comments below (07:12):

