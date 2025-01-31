Michael Chandler shares unexpected reason why Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev are such effective grapplers

Islam Makhachev has continued the domination displayed by his longtime friend and teammate, Khabib Nurmagomedov, in the UFC's lightweight division. Nurmagomedov famously holds a 29-0 record in MMA, using his relentless chain-wrestling style of fighting to take opponents to the ground and drown them in pressure and punches.

The current lightweight champion uses a slightly different style of wrestling, employing more sweeps and trips against the cage than 'The Eagle'. To boot, Makhachev has a better striking skillset than Nurmagomedov, which he has used to land knock out blows on the likes of Alexander Volkanovski in recent fights.

The domination displayed by both lightweights has largely been chalked up to their Dagestani-style of wrestling, and the superior techical abilities that they boast due to countless hours of training.

But according to Michael Chandler, Nurmagomedov and Makhachev's domination in the grappling department has nothing to do with technical ability. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, he said:

"I think the effectiveness of their wrestling lies solely in their tenacity. I think it's less physical. It looks physical to you and me and the onlooker when we watch it... It's not even the physicality that does the damage, that has the effectiveness. It's the tenacity and their willingness to continue to wrestle and their belief in their wrestling."

He continued:

"When you watched Khabib you could pick him apart with a fine-toothed comb and say, 'That shot wasn't good, didn't bring his hips in there. Didn't cut the corner the right way there.' He made a lot of mistakes in wrestling, yet it all still worked."

Check out Michael Chandler discuss Islam Makhachev and Khabib Nurmagomedov below (19:35):

"You ain't gonna wrestle" - Sean Strickland slams Islam Makhachev's middleweight aspirations

Islam Makhachev is regarded as one of the lightweight division's biggest fighters, and has been rumored to walk around at up to 190 pounds. Given his size and strength, the Dagestani fighter has shared his eagerness to become a three-division UFC champion.

With Belal Muhammad, the current welterweight title holder, a friend and teammate of Makhachev's, he stated that he would skip 170 pounds for now and move up to middleweight.

The 185-pound title will be on the line at UFC 312 when Dricus du Plessis clashes with Sean Strickland. Ahead of the bout, 'Tarzan' sent Makhachev a message while talking to Helen Yee. He said:

"You’re a little man, bro. You ain’t gonna wrestle me, dog… It ain’t gonna happen. Go back to f**king, I dont know, where is he from? Dagestan."

Check out Sean Strickland's message to Islam Makhachev below (16:25):

