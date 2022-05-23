Watch: Michael Chandler's hilarious dance moves at a wedding party

Michael Chandler hilariously impressed onlookers with his dance performance at a recent wedding party. In a video that’s making the rounds online, ‘Iron’ is seen lightheartedly pulling off energetic dance moves, as others cheer him on.

Watch Michael Chandler’s dance moves in the Instagram video below (*video courtesy of @freak.mma Instagram via @briechandler):

The former Bellator lightweight champion has amassed a 2-2 record in the UFC thus far since making his promotional debut in January 2021. The 36-year-old has even competed for the UFC lightweight title, albeit coming up short in his bid to capture the belt.

Despite missing out on winning UFC gold courtesy of a second-round TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 262 last year, Chandler has managed to solidify his position among the lightweight elite.

In the aftermath of his loss to Oliveira, Chandler lost a closely-contested unanimous decision in an all-time classic fight against Justin Gaethje at UFC 268 in November 2021. Following this, he competed in a lightweight bout against Tony Ferguson at UFC 274 earlier this month. Chandler stopped ‘El Cucuy’ via second-round KO thanks to a thunderous front kick to the face.

Needless to say, Chandler has been on a high ever since his win over Ferguson, further evidenced by his amazing dance performance at the wedding party he attended.

Josh Thomson foresees Michael Chandler beating Nate Diaz in a potential fight

Michael Chandler recently expressed interest in fighting Conor McGregor or Nate Diaz at welterweight. His next opponent and exact comeback date are yet to be revealed. Regardless, former UFC lightweight Josh Thomson recently broke down a possible Chandler-Diaz matchup.

In a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast, Thomson suggested that Chandler would be the favorite to beat Diaz.

"I would love to see that fight... [Michael] Chandler has a really good chance of beating him. He can outwrestle him for five rounds, he can stand with him a little bit, he's gotta be very cautious with the stand-up as the fight goes on because Chandler does slow down... Nate's gonna just push the pace, stick at the jab in his face, he's gonna rock him, hurt him a little bit, so in a five round fight, it's a fun fight."

Watch a recent edition of the Weighing In podcast below:

Furthermore, podcast co-host John McCarthy concurred with Thomson’s assessment. McCarthy opined that Chandler would be a very difficult matchup for Diaz.

The former MMA referee added that good wrestlers like Chandler have always been Diaz’s kryptonite and that the Stockton native's jiu jitsu is unlikely to trouble the former Bellator titleholder.

