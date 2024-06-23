Michael Chandler taunts Conor McGregor with infamous "Bellator Tick" insult following the Irishman's surprise appearance at promotion's Dublin event

Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor are now at each other's throats on social media, with 'Iron' taking to X to mock the Irishman for a past insult. Last year, the two men competed against each other as opposing coaches on 'The Ultimate Fighter 31,' where McGregor's team was on quite the losing streak.

Back then, he referred to Chandler as a 'Bellator tick.' Now, with McGregor jabbing at Chandler on X with a meme, 'Iron' opted to fight fire with fire, trashing McGregor for his appearance at Bellator Champions Series 3, which was held at the 3Arena in Dublin, where their canceled press conference was.

"Speaking of showing up to events...glad you finally made it to the 3Arena where the press conference was supposed to be June 3rd. Sweet slippers. Who's the Bellator Tick now? @TheNotoriousMMA"

Chandler is undoubtedly frustrated with the turn of events his previously scheduled fight with McGregor has taken. The pair are no longer set to headline UFC 303, as the Irishman withdrew from the pay-per-view due to a toe injury, which drew tremendous criticism from the MMA world.

With the two men now bickering on social media, Chandler will hope to maintain fan interest in the bout as he waits for McGregor to heal. However, the Irishman has already hinted at not necessarily fighting Chandler next, asserting that he will indeed return, whether he fights Chandler or not.

However, the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion is expected to remain determined, having already sat on the sidelines waiting for McGregor's return.

Michael Chandler has been linked to Conor McGregor for two years

While Michael Chandler's bout with Conor McGregor was only officially announced by the UFC in early 2023 when the promotion announced the pair as coaches for 'The Ultimate Fighter 31,' Chandler first called the Irishman out in his post-fight interview after knocking Tony Ferguson out cold back on May 22, 2022.

"I got one dude on my mind. Conor McGregor! You gotta come back and fight somebody! I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet!"

Check out Michael Chandler's callout of Conor McGregor (2:12):

He cut an emphatic promo, calling on McGregor to return and face him, all while proclaiming himself the most entertaining lightweight on the planet. Furthermore, it was Chandler who challenged McGregor to the bout at welterweight.