Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor bout aimed to create UFC's first-ever 165-pound champion? 'Iron Mike' ignites talks with social media activity

Michael Chandler is in favor of Daniel Cormier's idea about his upcoming fight against Conor McGregor.

'Iron Mike' is finally set to face 'The Notorious' on June 29 in Las Vegas. The fight between the two lightweight contenders has been over two years in the making. Chandler first called to fight McGregor after knocking out Tony Ferguson in May 2022.

Over two years after that callout, he will get the chance to welcome the Irishman back to the cage in June. In the weeks since the fight announcement, many have speculated that the bout could be for a title. However, it wouldn't be for the lightweight or welterweight championship.

Instead, Michael Chandler would meet Conor McGregor for a hypothetical super lightweight title. A potential 165-pound division has been in discussions for years, and Daniel Cormier wants to see it. On his 'Good Guy / Bad Guy' podcast, 'DC' called for the June headliner to be the start of a new weight class.

On X, Chandler responded to Cormier, with a cryptic post. He wrote:

"165 [eye emojis]"

This is far from the first time that Chandler has shown interest in a hypothetical super lightweight title bout as well. He previously pitched the idea in an interview with TheMacLife the day after his fight with McGregor was announced.

Will the UFC create a title for Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor?

It's unlikely that the UFC will reintroduce a super lightweight weight class for Michael Chandler vs. Conor McGregor.

While it's true that fans have wanted the new weight class in the past, there's always been one major hurdle. That hurdle was Dana White himself. For years now, fighters such as Kevin Lee have called for a 165-pound weight class.

To which, the promoter always shoots the idea down. White has gone as far as stating that there won't be a 165-pound division as long as he is in charge of the UFC.

With Michael Chandler lobbying for the new weight class, Dana White may change his mind. However, as of now, 'Iron Mike' is expected to meet Conor McGregor in a welterweight bout this summer. While discussions about the weight class are sure to continue, it seems that the two will meet at 170 pounds.

