"Gilbert Burns lives a championship lifestyle" - Michael Chandler gives his take on the Gilbert Burns vs Khamzat Chimaev fight at UFC 273

Gilbert Burns’ most recent fight was a three-round slugfest which he lost in a razor-close unanimous decision to Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273 on April 9. Burns' longtime training partner, UFC lightweight Michael Chandler, has chimed in with his take on the incredible welterweight thriller between ‘Durinho’ and ‘Borz.’

Speaking to Yahoo! Sports’ Kevin Iole, Michael Chandler – who trains with Burns at the Sanford MMA gym in Florida – had praise for both welterweights:

“Gilbert Burns lives a championship lifestyle; not just the training, but the way that he lives his life, and the way that he loves and serves his family. He’s one of the greatest dudes in this sport, and I love him because of it. So, to be able to see him go out there – And, yeah, he fell short. But once again, we aren’t necessarily always in this sport for the wins and losses.

"And the fans aren’t always; they always don’t love you for the wins and losses. They love you because of the way that you make them feel. Gilbert Burns and Chimaev went out there and made people feel something just like me and [Justin] Gaethje did last November.”

‘Iron’ noted that perhaps he’s trying to justify his unanimous decision loss to Gaethje in their all-time-classic lightweight bout at UFC 268 last November. Chandler added, however, that when it’s all said and done, the legacy that’ll be left is that certain fighters give it their all and make people feel something special. The 36-year-old highlighted that he wants to be that kind of a fighter.

Watch Michael Chandler’s conversation with Kevin Iole in the video below:

Gilbert Burns lists his potential opponents for his next fight

Michael Chandler faces Tony Ferguson in a lightweight bout at UFC 274 on May 7, whereas Khamzat Chimaev is lobbying for a fight against fellow top-tier welterweight Colby Covington next.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns recently suggested that he’d like to face a high-profile opponent in his next matchup. On Marshall Inu's Mixed Marshall Arts YouTube show, Burns named MMA superstars Nate Diaz, Nick Diaz, Colby Covington, Jorge Masvidal, and Conor McGregor as possible opponents for his next fight. ‘Durinho’ said:

“We just heard Nate Diaz wants to leave the UFC, still has one more fight on the contract. I’ve already asked for this fight. Nick Diaz say he wants to come back, so I’m here for that too. I just want big fight you know… Right now, I’m looking for a big fight. Anyone of these big guys, maybe Colby, maybe Masvidal, maybe freaking Conor McGregor.”

