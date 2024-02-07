The Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler bout has just been given something of a prediction by highly credentialed martial artist and action movie staple Michael Jai White. The Hollywood star recently took part in an interview on VLAD TV, where he recognized the competitive nature of the matchup.

Nevertheless, White feels that McGregor's overreliance on his left straight could be his undoing against Chandler. He believes the Irishman will eventually be figured out by his opponents, and Chandler may prove to be one of the first to do so.

"I have to give the edge to Michael Chandler. Normally I wouldn't because there's a little bit of a size difference and, when I say bone density, and I think Conor has the advantage in that scenario. But Michael Chandler, he's got a hell of a chin, and the thing with Conor, unless he develops another weapon equivalent to his left hand, like Chuck Liddell people are going to catch on."

Despite Chandler being selected as McGregor's opponent to welcome the Irishman back into the octagon, there is still uncertainty surrounding the bout, in addition to persistent rumors about a possible matchup between 'The Notorious' and Nate Diaz at UFC 300.

The fight with Chandler, which was announced back in February of 2023, is still without an official date. Save for McGregor announcing the bout's date as June 29, at middleweight no less, nothing else has been said, and absolutely nothing has been confirmed.

Conor McGregor has no wins over anyone ranked at lightweight

Despite Conor McGregor's unrivaled profile in the MMA world, he has fallen off the UFC lightweight rankings, largely due to a combination of inactivity and a lack of success against fighters currently ranked in the division. The Irishman has just two wins in the weight class: Donald Cerrone and Eddie Alvarez.

Neither foe is currently ranked in the UFC. In fact, neither man is even in the promotion at this point, with 'Cowboy' having retired from mixed martial arts after a seven-fight winless streak.