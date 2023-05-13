American actor and martial artist Michael Jai White believes Jon Jones' sternest test in the UFC heavyweight division is past him. Jones returned earlier this year at UFC 285 and moved up to the heavyweight division to challenge for the vacant title.

The former light heavyweight champion comfortably dispatched of Ciryl Gane in the very first round and secured the belt. Jai White argues that the greatest fighter of all time could have been challenged harder by Gane's skillset. However, by taking the fight to the ground, 'Bones' sealed the deal.

“I said that a long time ago [that Jones is the greatest MMA fighter of all time], there’s no excuse. There’s no kinda argument against that, the people want to hate. The PEDs, yeah the PEDs make you have good timing and no, I’m sorry, they don’t. But, I don’t really wanna go into that. And I think, I don’t know who’s gonna beat him. I felt like Ciryl Gane had the skills to be his hardest fight and you see how that turned out. Because, I mean, Jon grabs somebody, forget it. I tried to grapple with that dude, yeah it’s like trying to uproot a tree.”

Michael Jai White further elaborated on the mental fortitude of Jon Jones.

“But this is the thing [pointing to head], just like with Floyd Mayweather. He is way ahead of it. You know how calm he is in the ring? Like, from the first time I saw him, I swear my wife was watching with me, I said, ‘Nobody’s beating that guy’ Because I just saw how calm he was and how he would see the openings. He’d see things from different angles and he moved with a natural ability.”

Check out his comments below in the interview with VladTV:

Daniel Cormier believes a potential Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou fight will 'blow the roof off of any arena'

Jon Jones' long-time archrival Daniel Cormier weighed in on a potential fight between Francis Ngannou and the reigning heavyweight champion.

Ngannou vacated his heavyweight belt in January and his exit from the UFC was followed by the announcement of Jones' return. The Cameroonian-French fighter hasn't fought since but a potential matchup against Jones would be blockbuster.

Daniel Cormier said on his YouTube channel:

"We want to see Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou. I know I do. I'm all in on that fight because I think that fight would blow the roof off of on any arena that they put these two into. I believe that's the one that will get Jones excited."

Check out his comments on YouTube:

