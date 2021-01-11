Michael Jai White net worth: What's the American actor and martial artist's worth?

American actor and martial artist Michael Jai White has an estimated net worth of $3.5 million USD, according to CelebrityNetWorth.com and TheRichest.

White is a renowned martial artist in Hollywood and is best known for starring in films like Blood and Bone, Never Back Down, Falcon Rising, and many more. He made his debut in "The Toxic Avenger Part II" in 1989 and has consistently featured in both films and television series.

Most notably, White portrayed boxing legend Mike Tyson in a 1995 biopic called "Tyson" that aired on HBO. Tyson later stated that the film was "garbage".

COMING SOON! September 29th. https://t.co/TU6eR940NL — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) September 12, 2020

Born in New York in 1967, White commenced his martial arts journey at the age of seven and went on to explore eight different styles of martial arts. His extensive knowledge of various fighting styles makes him one of the most popular active stars to have mastered the domain of martial arts. Not as much as Bruce Lee or Jackie Chan, but the 53-year-old has certainly enjoyed quite the career.

White mostly earns his bread and butter through consistent appearances in films and television shows. He will also be starring in three movies which are yet to be released - Red 48, The Commando, and Take Back. White was recently seen training with the UFC great Jon Jones.

FINALLY! Got to train with the “Goat” @jonnybones. Humble, hilarious, intelligent, devout, and let’s not forget, dangerous! Most fun I’ve had in a long time. I feel like I gained a brother on this day! Gonna get in as much as we can while I’m here. pic.twitter.com/dIpMQFPwzm — Michael Jai White (@MichaelJaiWhite) October 27, 2020

Michael Jai White on why he didn't join the UFC

Michael Jai White's understanding of martial arts has often resulted in him being drawn into rumors of a potential career in the UFC. However, the 53-year-old actor has repeatedly stated that he does not wish to pursue MMA professionally.

In an interview with VladTV, White noted that he never intended to fight in the UFC.

"If you weren't a follower of UFC, you may not know who they (UFC fighters) are now, and they've achieved things that were gargantuan that in that world... When people ask "well why how come you didn't want to why fight for the UFC", because I want to take care of my family. I don't want to be absolutely broken... I'm trying to build something, a career in the industry that I've trained for, and I'm doing well in it so there's not a comparison," said White.

White also added that not everyone in the UFC can go on to make the same money as Tito Ortiz, a former mixed martial artist who was one of the richest fighters in the promotion.