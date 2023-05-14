American actor, director and martial artist Michael Jai White recently spoke about the hardships endured by WWE wrestlers in their tireless efforts to captivate the audience.

During an appearance on Vlad TV, White divulged his insights on professional wrestlers, stating:

"One of my best friends in the world is Ernest Miller. I got to know through him about the lifestyle and the bumps that [professional wrestlers] have to take. They have to present their bodies. They can't really protect themselves in a lot of ways."

WWE matches, though choreographed, still pose injury risks due to high-impact moves. Sprains and cuts are common, sometimes leading to long-term issues. 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin's neck injuries forced early retirement. Owen Hart tragically lost his life during a stunt in a WWE pay-per-view event.

In UFC fights, real combat raises the risk of severe injuries like broken bones, concussions, and dislocations. For instance, Chris Weidman suffered a gruesome leg break in a fight against Uriah Hall at UFC 261 and hasn't competed since.

In his discussion, White also spoke about WWE legends such as Jake 'The Snake' Roberts and other wrestlers from earlier days, who had to work almost every day of the week:

"My heart goes out to people like that. I say that's our modern-day gladiators or UFC guys, even the wrestlers, we live vicariously through them. They're heroes until they're not and it saddens me that people are not taking care of them later. That's why I always try to cast fighters in my movies. Even with Ernest, he was in 'Blood and Bone'. I was instrumental in getting him that key role in 'The Wrestler' with Mickey Rourke."

WWE joins forces with Endeavor, UFC's parent company

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., the parent company of UFC, acquired a majority stake in WWE earlier this year, forming a powerhouse in the world of sports and entertainment. After purchasing UFC for $4 billion in 2016, Endeavor has now added the wrestling organization to its portfolio. The combined value of UFC and WWE is now over $21 billion.

Vince McMahon, the longtime owner and Chairman of WWE, resumed his role in January after a temporary absence caused by various allegations. This accelerated the sale of the wrestling promotion. McMahon has been at the helm of the organization since 1982, following in his father's footsteps.

Endeavor now holds a 51% majority stake in WWE, while the remaining 49% is retained by current stockholders.

