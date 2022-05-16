×
"Tony Ferguson went on to win 20 fights in a row after I beat him" - "Overlooked" Michael Johnson vows to push harder after seeing opponents he beat, succeed

Michael Johnson vows to push harder after seeing opponents he beat, succeed. Image via. instagram/menacefight
Manjit Sarmah
Modified May 16, 2022 03:47 AM IST
News

UFC lightweight contender Michael Johnson feels he has been quite overlooked in the recent past despite defeating UFC superstars like Tony Ferguson and Dustin Poirier.

Michael Johnson was seen reacting to his recent outing against Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 54 during a post-fight interview. During the press conference, the lightweight contender expressed his disappointment at not receiving enough credit for his contributions to the sport.

"The Menace," however, has revealed that seeing opponents like Poirier and Ferguson succeed after he has defeated them motivates him to push himself even harder.

"I think a lot of people have overlooked me. A lot of people don't realise like what I have done in this sport. Who I fought, you know, who I have shared that cage with and what they've done after I fought them. I mean, Tony Ferguson went on to win like 20 fights in a row after I beat him. You know, like [Laughs], you know, Dustin Poirier went on to become a champion, a dominant champion after I knocked him out and um, to see them succeed just makes me wanna push harder."

You can check out Michael Johnson's entire press conference interview of in the video below:

youtube-cover

Johnson made an impressive comeback to the cage after a long absence, knocking out Alan Patrick at UFC Vegas 54.

Johnson's outstanding victory adds another point to his win total, bringing his total to 20 wins and seventeen losses. His victory at the recent fight night event was his first since 2018.

Michael Johnson puts top lightweights on notice

MIchael 'The Menace' Johnson finally broke his four-fight losing streak with his win against Alan Patrick in the recently concluded UFC Fight Night. He knocked out the Brazilian fight with an immensely powerful left-handed jab to win the fight at the 03:22 marker in the third round of the fight.

While making his way backstage after his win, Johnson called out top fighters from his division:

"I’m not at this b****** lose situation, you’re boy is back. I needed that to get comfortable, get my feet back under me. Top lightweights watch out because I’m back."

Check out the video below:

Edited by Puranjay Dixit

