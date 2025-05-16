Michael Morales comes clean on potential Ian Machado Garry fight if he beats Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106

Michael Morales is already plotting his next move ahead of his upcoming clash against Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106 this weekend. If he wins this Saturday, the undefeated Ecuadorian has set his sights on Ian Machado Garry.

Ad

Morales is gearing up for the biggest fight of his career against former welterweight title challenger Burns. A win would catapult him further up the welterweight rankings. Morales has long called for a showdown with Garry, even acknowledging that it might not happen immediately due to Garry’s top-10 status and marketability.

Speaking about the fight at the UFC Vegas 106 pre-fight media scrum, Morales said:

"I've asked many times to fight with him, and now that he's in the top-10 it might be hard [that] they let us fight. Despite losing already, he's still a prospect for the UFC, so I'm sure he wants to fight the best just like me. I don't think they will let us fight now, but if the opportunity presents itself, I do want to beat the sh*t out of him."

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He added:

"I want to fight him no matter what. I just simply have to wait for the opportunity. Right now, I'm just fighting whoever they put in front of me. It doesn't matter who it is."

Check out Michael Morales' comments below (5:00):

Ad

Jack Della Maddalena’s coach blasts Ian Machado Garry

Jack Della Maddalena’s head coach, Ben Vickers, believes Ian Machado Garry is chasing celebrity status instead of UFC gold. Garry also claimed that he would box the "ears off" Della Maddalena in a potential clash after the Australian's victory over Belal Muhammad at UFC 315.

Vickers believes Garry should focus on finishing fights instead of globe-trotting for attention. Speaking in an interview with Submission Radio, Vickers said:

Ad

"We're not in this business to be celebrities, and Jack said in his post-fight speech, we just want to win fights and be the best. Jack loves scrapping. Jack loves training. We all love the sport and the process. He can carry on doing his thing. He should concentrate more on finishing fights, especially fights that he's dominating. He needs to stop flying around the world trying to be a celebrity, and get in the gym and get some power and figure out how to finish fights. His time would be better spent doing that than trying to wind Jack up."

Ad

Check out Ben Vickers' comments below (17:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work. Sign up to receive news, regular updates, and exclusive coverage. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.