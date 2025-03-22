Michael 'Venom' Page expresses honest desire to "punch Colby Covington" someday, Paddy Pimblett issues hilarious three-word reaction

Michael Page recently voiced his desire to face Colby Covington in the future with the sole intent of inflicting damage. 'Venom' is fresh off a unanimous decision win over Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia last month in a temporary move to middleweight and is now set to transition back to welterweight.

During a UFC fan Q&A in London on Friday, Page singled out former UFC champion Kamaru Usman and 'Chaos' as his preferred opponents for his next fight:

"I haven’t a clue [what’s next], but everyone seems silent at the moment. I don’t know if that last fight has worried a few people, but everyone seems a bit silent. There’s many names out there. I think me and Usman would be a good fight. I want to punch Colby in his face for some reason. I don’t know why."

Paddy Pimblett, who was also part of the panel, chimed in and added:

"So we all."

Check out Michael Page and Paddy Pimblett's comments below (1:45):

'Venom' has gone 1-1 in his 170-pound campaign, making his promotional debut at UFC 299 in March 2024 with a unanimous decision victory over Kevin Holland. However, he fell short in his next bout, suffering a loss to Ian Garry at UFC 303.

Meanwhile, Covington last competed at UFC Tampa in December, where he suffered a one-sided TKO loss to Joaquin Buckley. 'Chaos' is currently enduring the toughest stretch of his career, having gone 2-4 in his last six fights.

When Michael 'Venom' Page vowed to "kick" Colby Covington for insulting Leon Edwards' late father

During an appearance on UFC DAY OFF in April 2024, Michael Page expressed his deep resentment toward Colby Covington’s verbal jabs, particularly the remarks 'Chaos' made about former welterweight champion Leon Edwards’ late father in the lead-up to their UFC 296 showdown.

'Venom' asserted that personal attacks of that nature do not belong in professional competition and made it clear that he intends to make Covington pay for his disrespect:

"I hate this guy. I’m going to be happy to kick this guy in the face… I find him fake. He just doesn’t seem like a nice guy. With all the stuff that came out last time about what fighters should and shouldn’t be allowed to talk about with regards to people — people are going deep now, talking about each other’s wives, and moms and dads, and he was very much into it. I just didn't like that."

Check out Michael Page's comments below (10:34):

