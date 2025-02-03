  • home icon
Michael 'Venom' Page makes feelings known on Shara Magomedov's injury claims: "If you win, you can say what you want"

By Giancarlo Aulino
Modified Feb 03, 2025 20:43 GMT
UFC Fight Night: Magomedov v Page - Source: Getty
Michael 'Venom' Page reacts to Shara Magomedov's injury claims [Image courtesy: Getty Images]

Michael 'Venom' Page recently made his feelings known on Shara Magomedov's injury claims following their UFC Saudi Arabia bout last Saturday. The Englishman earned a unanimous decision win and shared advice for the Dagestani after handing him his first career loss.

Fans witnessed a very tactical striking battle between the two and saw how unique the 37-year-old's fighting style is and the effect it has on his opponent. Page used his range to spot openings and appeared to frustrate 'Bullet' with his counters. Following the loss, Magomedov claimed that he had been dealing with health issues that hindered his performance.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'MVP' shares his reaction to 'Bullet's injury claim by saying that he should have kept it to himself. Page mentioned that making an injury claim following a loss comes across as an excuse and advised only disclosing such information had he won the fight instead:

"Regardless of whether you accept the fight knowing that you have had anything [injury related] prior to the fight, then the result is the result, you know? If you win, you can say what you want. But, if you lose, you know, just keep it to yourself. Maybe later on down the line, he can kinda say, 'I had a few issues'...He could be completely factual, but it just comes across wrong, comes across as an excuse...That would be my advice for him."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below:

Michael 'Venom' Page shares thoughts on whether Shara Magomedov can become UFC champion one day

In addition to making his feelings known regarding Shara Magomedov's injury claims, Michael 'Venom' Page shared his thoughts on whether he believes the Dagestani can become a UFC champion one day.

During the aforementioned clip, Page highlighted grappling as an area of weakness for 'Bullet'. He mentioned that Magomedov had excellent striking but would need to improve his grappling if he wants to become UFC champion:

"If there were five more seconds, I would have tapped him out by triangle choke. It was way too easy to get to that position...so that says a lot about his Jiu Jitsu, so he's gonna have to work on that. Standup wise, I do believe he's exceptional. Very fast, he's smart."

Check out the official decision for Michael 'Venom' Page vs. Shara Magomedov below:

Edited by Tejas Rathi
