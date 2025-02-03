Michael 'Venom' Page reveals he would entertain light heavyweight bout, names "dangerous" opponent he would avoid

Michael 'Venom' Page recently revealed that he would entertain the idea of moving up to 205 pounds and competing in a light heavyweight bout. But he named an opponent in the weight class that he would never fight. He noted that the opponent would have to be a striker, which is understandable because it's his biggest strength.

During his latest appearance on The Ariel Helwani Show, 'MVP' described his thought process behind accepting a fight at light heavyweight. Page mentioned that competing against a striker would be the determining factor but said Alex Pereira would be an opponent he would avoid:

"Yeah, I can definitely see myself doing a fight up [a weight class] again... When I'm fighting guys that like to strike, I will fight up til heavyweight. It doesn't faze me because it's striking, and as much as these guys got power, they have to land something for it to be effective, and you see how much I frustrate people...And I can do that at any weight...[Pereira] is dangerous, man. I'm staying away from him."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's comments below:

'MVP' most recently celebrated a successful move from welterweight to middleweight as he earned an impressive unanimous decision win over Shara Magomedov at UFC Saudi Arabia last Saturday. Despite the move up to 185 pounds, the 37-year-old said that he still plans on returning to 170 pounds to accomplish his goal of becoming welterweight champion.

Michael 'Venom' Page names Jiri Prochazka as an exciting opponent

In addition to revealing that he would be open to competing in a light heavyweight bout, Michael 'Venom' Page named former champion Jiri Prochazka as an exciting matchup.

During the aforementioned clip, Page disclosed that he has sparred with Prochazka in the past and believes it would be an appealing fight for himself to move up to 205 pounds:

"I've actually trained with [Prochazka] before. He was down at our gym a lot...and we got to spar quite regularly as well. So yeah, I kinda understand his style, he understands my style. Again, we had some great spars, so that would be an exciting fight."

Check out Michael 'Venom' Page's post-fight interview following his win at UFC Saudi Arabia below:

