Michael 'Venom' Page trains with UFC champion ahead of much-anticipated octagon debut

Michael 'Venom' Page recently engaged in a training session with a UFC champion ahead of his highly anticipated promotional debut.

Page is set to make his octagon debut at UFC 299 on March 9. The former Bellator knockout specialist is scheduled to face Kevin Holland in a main card bout at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

Page recently had the chance to participate in a training session with interim UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall at a gym in England. The UFC debutant posted pictures with Aspinall on Instagram alongside a caption which read:

"Getting that work in with the big dawg @tomaspinallofficial 💪🏾🔥"

'MVP' boasts a professional MMA record of 21-2-0, with 13 wins coming by way of knockout. He secured a swift first-round knockout win in only 26 seconds during his last fight against Goiti Yamauchi at Bellator 292 in March 2023.

The 36-year-old Brit is a highly skilled kickboxer and karate practitioner. Throughout the years, many fight enthusiasts have speculated that his unorthodox fighting style mirrors his extensive background in karate and kickboxing.

Michael 'Venom' Page aims for all-UK showdown with Leon Edwards

Michael 'Venom' Page has expressed his eagerness to face UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards, and hopes for the potential matchup to take place on British soil.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Page mentioned that scoring a notable knockout win against Kevin Holland might set the stage for a bout against 'Rocky:'

"I want to give a big knockout, a big knockout, and then let’s go for the belt. Hopefully, Leon’s still got the belt. I definitely believe he can still have the belt. We can sell out a stadium. We can make so much noise and sell out a stadium in the U.K. and bring an untold story to the UFC."

He added:

"It's an absolutely massive fight. It makes a stadium to where the U.K. artists are at this stage of MMA. The U.K. guys are doing so well. All you have to do is look at Tom Aspinall doing his thing as well at heavyweight. The fact we could get two U.K. guys to headline a main event in the U.K. is unbelievable. For a belt? Like I said, it’s unheard of. Let’s make it happen."

(14:10):