Michael Chandler predicts the outcome of both title fights at UFC 270

Michael Chandler has turned in his predictions for this Saturday's championship bouts at UFC 270.

Francis Ngannou and Ciryl Gane will collide in a heavyweight unification bout in the main event. Meanwhile, Brandon Moreno will defend his newly-won flyweight crown in a trilogy bout against Deiveson Figueiredo in the co-main event.

Chandler took to social media to reveal his picks for the UFC's first numbered event of 2022. The lightweight star is convinced that both champions will retain their titles convincingly at UFC 270.

For the main event, Chandler believes 'The Predator' will get the job done in classic Ngannou fashion – a first-round knockout. 'Iron' added that he thinks the Cameroonian will rise to the occasion despite heading into the matchup as a slight underdog. Chandler wrote:

"I’ve got @francis_ngannou by KO round one. The man will rise to the occasion of the pressure and expectations thrust upon him. His path is set. Put your money there. #UFC270"

Michael Chandler @MikeChandlerMMA I’ve got @francis_ngannou by KO round one. The man will rise to the occasion of the pressure and expectations thrust upon him. His path is set. Put your money there. #UFC270 I’ve got @francis_ngannou by KO round one. The man will rise to the occasion of the pressure and expectations thrust upon him. His path is set. Put your money there. #UFC270

The bout will be Ngannou's first title defense since capturing the title at UFC 260 against Stipe Miocic. The relationship between 'The Predator' and 'Bon Gamin' is a huge part of the narrative. The heavyweight superstars were former training partners at Fernand Lopez's MMA Factory gym in Paris, France.

Ngannou's contract dispute with the UFC is also a point of controversy. The Cameroonian threatened to leave the company – win or lose – unless the UFC offers him a contract he deems acceptable.

Michael Chandler predicts the co-main event of UFC 270

The No.5-ranked 155-pounder also believes Brandon Moreno will close the book on his rivalry with Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 270. Chandler picked 'The Assassin Baby' to once again submit Figueiredo. However, he believes Moreno will get the job done sooner than he did in their last fight. According to Chandler:

"Assassin baby by 2nd round sub... #UFC270"

Also Read Article Continues below

Moreno and Figueiredo have fought twice over the past couple of years. Their first encounter at UFC 256 ended in a majority draw, prompting an immediate rematch. Meanwhile, the UFC 263 rerun of their rivalry saw a decisive ending when Moreno choked out the Brazilian in the third round.

Watch: Who will win the biggest fight of 2022?

Edited by David Andrew