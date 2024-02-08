Michelob Ultra Arena former name: How was the indoor stadium previously known as?

Thursday, February 8, will see a big-time boxing match go down at Las Vegas’ Michelob Ultra Arena, as Teofimo Lopez defends his WBO light-welterweight title against challenger Jamaine Ortiz.

The fight is set to be one of the biggest of 2024, as the 19-1 Lopez is widely recognised as one of the best boxers on the planet right now.

However, some fans might be confused about the venue for the bout. That’s because longtime fans would recognise the Michelob Ultra Arena by its former name, the Mandalay Bay Events Center.

Part of the famed Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino located on the Las Vegas Strip, the indoor arena holds 12,000 fans and has been host to numerous major events over the years.

Perhaps most notably, the Michelob Ultra Arena had a rich history with the UFC under its previous name, hosting no fewer than 31 of the promotion’s events over the years.

The arena was, in fact, the first one in Las Vegas to host the MMA juggernaut in 2001, although the event – UFC 33 – turned out to be one to forget.

The arena saw its name change in February 2021, getting renamed as the Michelob Ultra Arena through a partnership with brewing company Anheuser-Busch.

Although better-known for its Budweiser brands, Michelob Ultra is another of the company’s beers. Interestingly, the UFC has not visited the Michelob Ultra Arena since its name change, largely due to a long-term tenancy agreement signed with the larger T-Mobile Arena in 2017.

The last UFC event to take place in the arena was Fight Night 88 in 2016, which was headlined by bantamweight brawlers Cody Garbrandt and Thomas Almeida.

Interestingly, though, the arena was also host to a famous fictional boxing match – the final bout in the 2006 movie Rocky Balboa.

If the bout between Teofimo Lopez and Jamaine Ortiz can live up to the standards of that one, fans will be in for a treat.