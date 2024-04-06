Midnight Roundup! Conor McGregor teases comeback with two-word post, UFC icon Mark Coleman names "original BMF" and more

UFC superstar Conor McGregor recently sent fans into a frenzy by posting one of his old iconic walkout videos on Instagram with a simple two-word caption hinting at his return to action. Elsewhere, Mark Coleman named the "original BMF" champion of the UFC.

Conor McGregor teases UFC comeback with latest social media post

Just hours after UFC frontman Dana White posted an Instagram story teasing Conor McGregor's long-awaited return to action, the Irishman fueled the frenzy by posting a throwback walkout video with a two-word caption.

'The Notorious' has been away from the octagon since his ill-fated fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021. After fracturing his leg in that fight, the Irishman went on an extended break to focus on recovery. Last year, he returned to the spotlight as a coach on The Ultimate Fighter 31 opposite Michael Chandler.

Given the intense on-screen rivalry between McGregor and Chandler, many expected them to throw down in the cage after the season ended. However, that fight never materialized due to various reasons. After months of speculations, McGregor hinted at the fight taking place during International Fight Week in June.

In a recent Instagram Story, White posted a video of McGregor with a simple "Coming Soon..." caption. Soon after, the Irishman posted a video of himself walking out to the cage and repeated White's words in the caption. He wrote:

"Coming Soon."

UFC legend Mark Coleman recalls "original BMF" title fight

Mark Coleman recently weighed in on the symbolic BMF title and revealed which fight he thought was the "original" 'Baddest Motherf***er' contest in the promotion.

The former heavyweight champion is widely known for competing against fellow MMA legends throughout his Hall of Fame career. Unsurprisingly, he recalled fighting an old rival to be the first BMF championship fight.

'The Hammer' recently took to Instagram and posted a clip of his fight against Don Frye, lauding the fellow UFC icon's achievements in the cage. He wrote:

"Original BMF belt. @donthepredatorfrye as tough as it gets"

Sean Strickland protests the arrest of murder-accused Arizona rancher George Alan Kelly

Sean Strickland recently shared his thoughts on the George Alan Kelly case that has gripped the state of Arizona.

Per reports, Kelly and his wife encountered several armed men near their property. The men were allegedly involved in the drug trade and were assessed as a threat by the elderly rancher. Citing self-defense, Kelly shot at the men and was later arrested by the authorities for doing so.

In a recent X post, the outspoken 2nd Amendment advocate sounded off on the state authorities for arresting a man practicing self-defense and wrote:

"I can't believe they arrested this man for shooting for a criminal on his land #freegeorgekelly."

UFC Vegas 90 fight card plagued by four fighters missing weight

UFC Vegas 90 is set to go down this weekend at the Apex facility. However, the Fight Night event will have several bouts with asterisks next to them. During the official weigh-ins for the event, four out of the fourteen fighters competing on the card failed to make weight.

Veterans Alexander Hernandez and Cynthia Calvillo were among the four fighters who missed weight. The other two were Nora Cornolle and Melissa Mullins, who were booked to kick off the night. Two of the three affected fights will proceed with fines for the erring fighters.

Justin Gaethje on Max Holloway's suggestion about Mark Coleman presenting BMF title at UFC 300

Justin Gaethje recently reacted to Max Holloway floating the idea of Mark Coleman presenting the symbolic BMF title to the winner of their clash at UFC 300. Gaethje appeared on board with the plan and pointed out that Coleman is a real "BMF" in light of him saving his parents from a burning house.

After Coleman's harrowing ordeal, which also landed him in the hospital, many were full of praise for the former heavyweight champion. In the aftermath, Holloway suggested that 'The Hammer' should present the BMF belt at the milestone event.

During a recent interview with MMA Junkie, Gaethje was asked for his thoughts on the idea. He replied:

"I love it. Absolutely. The guy has fought so many times and he’s such a warrior in the cage and what he went through. I would love for him to do that. That’s a great idea. Best idea Max has had in a while. And he has a lot of good ideas.”

It was reported earlier this week that Coleman and his family will be flown out for the UFC 300 event. Given the circumstances, it appears quite possible that the former heavyweight champion will step into the octagon to wrap the BMF belt around the waist of the Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway fight winner.

